Successful football teams, players receive awards, honours

July 02, 2025 - 17:15
Playing a key role in leading Nam Định to the top position, Vũ Hồng Việt was voted the Best Coach of the Year. This is his second title, and it came just two days after he got married to Thùy Anh.

Football

 

Thép Xanh Nam Định players and managers were honoured at the V.League Awards on July 1 in Hà Nội. Photos courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — The best teams, players and coaches were honoured for their outstanding performance during the football season 2024-25 in the annual V.League Awards on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

Thép Xanh Nam Định was the most successful club as they took the championship trophy for the second year in a row.

The defending champions won 17 matches, drew six and lost only three to gain 57 points, leaving their nearest rivals, Hà Nội FC, eight points behind. Hà Nội Police came third with 45 points.

As the Việt Nam champions, Nam Định will again compete in the AFC Champions League 2 and the ASEAN Clubs Cup next season.

Playing a key role in leading Nam Định to the top position, Vũ Hồng Việt was voted the Best Coach of the Year. This is his second title, and it came just two days after he got married to Thùy Anh.

His two players, defender Nguyễn Văn Vĩ and midfielder Caio César da Silva Silveira, were picked for the Best XI of the Year.

The MVP of the Year title went to striker Alan Sebastiao Alexandre of the Police. He also shared the Top Scorer award with Lucas Vinicius Gonçalves Silva of Hải Phòng after they both scored 14.

 

The MVP of the Year title went to striker Alan Sebastiao Alexandre of Hà Nội Police. 

Alan was also in the Best XI along with goalkeeper Nguyễn Đình Triệu, defenders Bùi Tiến Dũng (Viettel), Adou Minh (Hà Tĩnh), Nguyễn Thành Chung (Hà Nội) and Jason Quang Vinh (Hà Nội Police); midfielders Nguyễn Hai Long (Hà Nội), Nguyễn Quang Hải (Hà Nội Police) and striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh (Becamex Bình Dương).

The Best Goal award went to Nguyễn Hữu Thắng of Viettel in a match against Quảng Nam on April 6.

Teen midfielder Lê Văn Thuận of Thanh Hóa was the Best Young Player of the year.

In the V.League 2, Phù Đổng Ninh Bình took the limelight as they were the unbeatable team with 19 wins and just one draw.

Trường Tươi Bình Phước and PVF-CAND came second and third, respectively.

National midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức of Ninh Bình was the MVP of the Year, while his coach Nguyễn Việt Thắng was named Best Coach.

 

Midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức of Phù Đổng Ninh Bình (left) wa named MVP in V.League 2. 

 Đức and three teammates -- keeper Đặng Văn Lâm, midfielder Đỗ Thanh Thịnh and striker Đinh Thanh Bình -- were selected in the Best XI.

Joining them were defenders Nguyễn Hiểu Minh, Lê Ngọc Bảo, striker Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn and midfielder Nguyễn Xuân Bắc of PVF and defender Huỳnh Tấn Sinh, midfielder Lưu Tự Nhân and striker Nguyễn Công Phượng of Bình Phước.

Minh was the Best Young Player and Nhân was Top Scorer of the tournament. VNS

