Việt Nam have to improve scoring skills for Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers: coach

HÀ NỘI — Coach Mai Đức Chung has said his side need to improve their performance, although they have destroyed Maldives 7-0 in the opening match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group E.

Supported by thousands of loyal fans at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province, Việt Nam on Sunday took only seven minutes to test their rivals before young striker Ngân Thị Vạn Sự hit it home from close range after Ngọc Minh Chuyên's initial effort wasn't properly cleared.

Sự struck again four minutes later, receiving a quickly taken corner kick before waltzing unchallenged into the penalty box and unleashing her shot past Maldives goalkeeper Aminath Leeza.

Maldives were struggling to cope with Việt Nam's forays down the flanks and went further behind in the 14th minute when they failed to clear Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Anh's cross, with Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy gleefully slotting the ball home.

In the 25th minute, Nguyễn Thị Vân tapped the ball in to make it 4-0 for the hosts.

The fifth goal came from the same channel, with Aminath only able to parry Thùy's cross into the path of Mỹ Anh, who earned the point.

A poor goal kick gifted Việt Nam their sixth, with Chuyên collecting the ball and relaying it to Vân, who hit it into the net from just above the box.

Việt Nam adopted a more cautious approach in the second half, but still had enough firepower to widen their lead with goals from unchallenged substitute Phạm Hải Yến in the 66th minute.

It would have been eight if a spot kick from the nation's top scorer, Huỳnh Như, hadn't deflected off the post.

“We wanted to have a good match to show the serious preparation of the whole team. However, the players missed many opportunities, including a penalty," said Chung in the post-match briefing.

"In the second half, players sometimes did not play really aggressively, they seemed somewhat satisfied with the result. I will ask them to maintain focus and try harder in the next matches.”

The world's oldest national coach praised the young scorer Chuyên, who performed outstandingly throughout her first official international game.

“Despite it being her debut, Chuyên showed her ability and met my expectations," he said.

Striker Sự also took part in the briefing. She was happy with a double, Việt Nam's first goals of the year.

"I am excited about the goals, especially the winning header, because I am not tall at all. My team and I will work harder and convert more opportunities into goals in the next games," she said.

On the visiting side, coach Mohamed Athif expressed appreciation for Việt Nam's performance and said his players tried their best.

“We conceded six goals in the first half, but only one in the second. It was a great effort from the players," he said.

"Denying a penalty shootout by the hosts also made us glad. We came here to learn and were proud to play against such a strong Vietnamese team, whose speed and technique make them the leading team in Southeast Asia. For me, Việt Nam are favourite candidates for the top place in this group."

With three points, Việt Nam placed first in Group E after Guam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) settled for a 0-0 draw in the other match.

Việt Nam made it to the quarter finals in the 2022 edition. This year, they will look for a second win when they play the UAE on July 2, while Maldives have to defeat Guam to keep their hopes alive. — VNS