Hà Nội win historic seventh Northside Amateur Basketball Championship title

|Hà Nội players pose with their gold medals and trophy of the Northside Amateur Basketball Championship 2025. Photo courtesy of New Sports
HÀ NỘI — Host Hà Nội defended their Northside Amateur Basketball Championship title after beating Thanh Hóa 53-49 in the final match on July 19.
It was the third time that Hà Nội won over the same rivals in three consecutive finals and their seventh straight victory in the 11-year-old tournament, proving the domination of the reigning champions in the domestic amateur basketball community.
Both two sides needed no time to check their rival as they clearly understood each other in the last two seasons' gold-medal matches.
Hà Nội went ahead with two three-point throws by Đoàn Nhất Quang who later became the MVP of the final. The smooth beginning pushed Hà Nội to run fast and win the first quarter at 11-6.
Thanh Hóa sped up in the second quarter but their attempts were not sharp enough to dig in Hà Nội's defence. Hà Nội extended the gap to 38-24.
|Players in action during the final of the Northside Amateur Basketball Championship . Hà Nội beat Thanh Hóa 53-49 to win gold medal on July 19. Photo svvn.tienphong.vn
The third quarter saw Hà Nội a tough rival as they were not only good at attack but also strong in defence. Thanh Hóa, led by former VBA player Nguyễn Văn Hùng, could only narrow the score to 46-33.
The visiting side made their final rise up in the last quarter. They allowed Hà Nội to score only seven points in the last 12-minute time while earning 16 points to nearly level the result.
However, their attempts in the last minutes were denied and Hà Nội successfully won 53-49.
Earlier in the third-placed playoff, Thái Bình beat Bắc Giang 89-63 to take bronze medal at the Cầu Giấy District Gymnasium.
In addition to the winning trophy, Hà Nội bagged VNĐ25 million along with many gifts and vouchers from the sponsors.
Thanh Hóa took silvers and their striker Lê Tiến Dũng was voted MVP of the tournament.
The 11th tournament is organised by New Sports Company with support from VNPAY, VTVCab, 361° Sports and other sponsors. VNS