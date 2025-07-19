Danang Dragons outclass V Islanders to stay in playoff hunt

HÀ NỘI — The Danang Dragons solidified their playoff ambitions with a convincing 96-82 win over the V Islanders at the Hà Nội Children's Palace on Friday evening.

Benefitting from a numerical advantage, the Đà Nẵng-based side seized control early and never looked back. Their opponents, who were already struggling with squad depth, were dealt a further blow when French centre Alioune Tew was ruled out before tip-off. Arman Demigaya filled in his place in the starting line-up, while the visitors stuck with their usual formation.

In the opening quarter, the Dragons pushed the pace and quickly found rhythm despite conceding the first basket. Karachi Edo dominated near the rim, and fast break plays sparked by long passes gave the Dragons an edge. Though the home team shared the scoring load and received vital contributions from the bench, they trailed 15-22 after ten minutes.

The Islanders improved in the second quarter, defending the paint more effectively and finding better offensive flow. Their resilience brought them within five points at 30-35. However, the Dragons responded with sharp perimeter shooting, making four of nine three-point attempts to widen the gap to 53-40 at the half.

After the interval, the Islanders failed to mount a comeback. Star import Jermale Jones appeared subdued, while the Dragons' foreign duo – Timothy Simmons and Karachi Edo – put on a show with impressive teamwork. The visitors extended their lead to 73-57 entering the final period.

Fatigue set in for the home side, who rotated only eight players. By the eighth minute of the fourth quarter, coach Hoàng Thế Vinh withdrew his starters, conceding the result. Although the Islanders trimmed the deficit in the closing stages, they could not prevent a 14-point loss.

Karachi Edo was named Player of the Game with 33 points and 19 rebounds. “We were fortunate that Alioune Tew didn’t play tonight. I’m excited to help the team find our winning rhythm again,” he said. “Timothy Simmons is an outstanding playmaker – he’s like a ticket that gets me to the paint. Above all, our chemistry is the key to this win.”

In addition to the starting five, Danang Dragons’ bench contributed a remarkable 31 points, underlining their depth. On the other side, V Islanders played with determination. Nichole John Ubalde (18 points), Claude Leymark Camit (20 points) and Algin Andaya (19 points) all posted solid numbers. However, coach Erwin Tangunan’s squad could not overcome physical limitations, especially in Tew’s absence.

With the result, both teams retained their rankings on the table. Danang Dragons (5-5) stay fifth, while V Islanders (2-9) remain sixth. — VNS