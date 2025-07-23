Việt Nam advance to ASEAN U23 semis with 2-1 victory over Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — U23 Việt Nam secured a 2-1 victory against U23 Cambodia on Tuesday, earning a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship as Group B winners.

Despite several changes to the starting line-up, Việt Nam’s overall performance showed little improvement from their previous match against Laos. Coach Kim Sang-sik’s team enjoyed significant possession but struggled to create clear scoring opportunities.

Cambodia played aggressively and committed numerous fouls. While they launched two counterattacks that posed some danger, goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên and the Vietnamese defense remained largely untested.

Việt Nam took the lead in the first half through a goal from Lý Đức after a dominant opening period. However, a sluggish start to the second half allowed Cambodia to equalise.

In response, Việt Nam increased their attacking pressure with slick combinations but continued to face challenges in finishing. Đình Bắc eventually restored the lead, securing the win.

Despite an unconvincing display overall, Việt Nam held on to their victory and will face U23 Philippines in the semi-finals on Friday July 25. —VNS