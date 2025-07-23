V.League 1 teams gear up for thrilling season ahead

Football

HÀ NỘI Clubs are racing to acquire 'star' players to fulfil their ambitions for the upcoming V.League 1 season.

Recently, Nam Định Club welcomed two foreign players, Kyle Hudlin and Njabulo Blom, with the expectation that they will enhance the team's performance and help achieve the goal of becoming the first club to secure a hat-trick in V.League 1 titles.

Hudlin, 25, of British nationality, has previously played for clubs in the UK. Standing at 2.1m tall, he promises to be a 'flying fortress', providing technical solutions to break through dense, high-class defences.

South African Blom, 26, has played in the Major League Soccer (MLS) and was signed for US$1.4 million. His strengths as a midfielder will bring much-needed balance to the team's play.

In addition to these two stars, Nam Định Club boast a stable and talented roster including Tuấn Anh, Hoàng Anh, Hồng Duy, and Văn Toàn, as well as Lucas Alves de Araujo, Walber Mota, and Joseph Mpande.

Furthermore, strong support from management is evident in the simultaneous extension of contracts with 13 key players, creating significant motivation and strengthening the team's quality.

Notably, the prospect of naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son returning in the second phase of the league, along with the support of numerous Nam Định fans across the country, positions them as a leading candidate for the championship.

Hà Nội Police are one of the most formidable opponents for Nam Định, as winning the National Cup would provide a significant boost for Hà Nội Police, the V.League 1 2023 champion.

After extending contracts with several key players like Quang Hải, Văn Thanh, Văn Đức, and Văn Hậu, they have added Thanh Long, Đình Tiến and Andrey Ramos to support the duo Alan Sebastiao Alexandre and Leo Artur, who combined for 24 goals in V.League 1 2024-2025.

Additionally, the club are expected to welcome two national team players, Lý Đức and Minh Khoa, along with Vietnamese-American star Brandon Ly, who has played for English clubs such as Sheffield United and Burnley, to enhance head coach Mano Polking's attacking play.

As newcomers, Ninh Bình aim to disrupt the old order of V.League 1 and follow in Hà Nội Police’s footsteps to win the championship right after being promoted to the highest level in Việt Nam. Their impressive investment makes them deserving candidates for the title.

The coaching staff from Spain, led by coach Gerard Albadalejo, will be supported by a line-up of players including Hoàng Đức, Văn Lâm, and Thanh Bình, along with stars such as Đức Chiến, Ngọc Quang and Bảo Toàn.

The biggest question for the team will be whether Albadalejo's romantic style of football can adapt to the fierce environment of the national premier league, where the race for the championship will be extremely competitive.

Viettel FC and Hà Nội FC seem to be less publicised in their preparations, but they possess formidable internal strength. Viettel FC boast a roster of homegrown players with excellent technical skills and intelligence, and they are expected to improve under coach Velizar Popov.

In his second season with Hà Nội, coach Makoto Teguramori will receive a special addition in midfielder Hendrio, who is in the process of obtaining Vietnamese citizenship, to join the fierce competition for the V.League 1 2025-2026 championship. VNS