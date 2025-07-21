Danang Dragons rally late to complete comeback win

HÀ NỘI — The Danang Dragons staged a convincing comeback against the V Islanders, securing a 92-78 victory at Hà Nội Children’s Palace Campus B on Sunday to maintain hopes of a top-four finish in the VBA regular season.

This marked the third and final encounter between the two sides in the regular season, with the visiting Dragons determined to clinch a crucial win. Meanwhile, the Islanders from the Philippines were still reeling from the absence of key centre Alioune Tew.

In the opening quarter, the Islanders applied solid interior defence, forcing Danang's key duo of Timothy Simmons and Karachi Edo into a slow start. On offence, the home team executed coordinated attacks and breakthrough plays, keeping the game level at 18-18.

The second quarter saw V Islanders edge ahead, driven by a mix of inside penetration and sharp three-point shooting from Jermale Jones. While Danang struggled to find rhythm early on, head coach Hoàng Thế Vinh's main rotation gradually adapted to the pressure. Still, the Dragons trailed 46-38 at halftime.

The tide turned in the third quarter as the Dragons increased the tempo and launched a series of fast breaks. Karachi Edo took advantage of the unguarded paint, dominating under the basket. Late in the period, a timely three-pointer by Lê Hoàng Quân and a drive from Simmons gave the Dragons a narrow 64-60 lead.

In the decisive fourth quarter, the Dragons’ superior bench depth and physical stamina proved too much for the Islanders, who showed clear signs of fatigue. Energetic guard Hoàng Tú made a notable impact, while the hosts struggled to respond on both ends. Coach Erwin Tangunan’s side eventually succumbed 92-78.

Karachi Edo was named Player of the Game with a stellar performance of 28 points and 21 rebounds. “Even without key players, V Islanders gave us a real challenge. We regained our focus in the second half, and this win will boost our confidence ahead of the rematch with the Hanoi Buffaloes,” said Edo.

The Dragons completed a 3-0 sweep in head-to-head meetings with the Islanders. Despite an unsteady start, the visitors executed a timely surge, supported by solid contributions from their reserves. Hoàng Tú led the bench unit with 12 points and 4 assists.

For the Islanders, who fought valiantly throughout, the trio of Jermale Jones (20 points), Claude Leymark Canete (18), and Algin Andaya (14) stood out.

With this result, the standings remain unchanged. The Dragons sit fifth with a 6-5 record, while the Islanders stay sixth with two wins from 12 matches. — VNS