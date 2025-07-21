Thái Nguyên dominate first National Mixed Martial Arts Clubs Championships

Mixed martial arts

BẮC NINH — Thái Nguyên topped the first National Mixed Martial Arts Clubs Championships, which ended on July 20 in Bắc Ninh Province.

Among the 24 final matches on the last day, Thái Nguyên fighters took five gold and seven silver medals at the gymnasium at Bắc Ninh Sport University of Việt Nam.

They had previously bagged 13 bronze medals, earning them 71 points in total and putting them at the top of the medal tally.

Among the winners are Dương Thị Ngọc Anh (women's 60kg), Tạ Thị Kim Yến (women's 48kg) and Trần Thị Hiền (women's 65kg).

Despite earning one gold more than Thái Nguyên, Hưng Yên only managed to reach second place, as with their four silvers and five bronzes the team scored only 50 points.

MMA Bro Alliance came in third with one gold, one silver and 12 bronze medals, equivalent to 50 points. They were below Hưng Yên due to earning fewer gold medals.

The National MMA Clubs Championships 2025 was the first tournament in the national system organised by the Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation and the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

About 160 athletes from 24 cities, provinces and clubs fought for medals in the men's and women's 16-18 year-old and over-18 categories. VNS