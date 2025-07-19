Police Pickleball Tournament underway, first champions found

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The first People Police Pickleball Tournament -- Northern Region Open found its first champions in its opening day on July 18 in Hà Nội.

Sophia Huỳnh Trần and Connie Lee defeated Sĩ Boil Ngoc and Akko Yoshitomi 11-8, 6-11, 11-9 in the women's elite doubles category.

Later, Lê Tiến Đạt and Trần Ngọc Triệu won 11-6, 1-11, 11-10 over Trí Chuột and Linh Muối in the men's elite doubles.

The opening ceremony was also organised in the evening featuring about 650 athletes, making it the largest tournament by the police force this year.

They will compete in 11 men's, women's and mixed doubles categories in amateur and elite disciplines until July 20.

"Pickleball is a new sport combining the techniques of different sports of tennis, badminton, table tennis. Since its arrival in Việt Nam several years ago it has developed strongly, becoming a hot trend and attracting huge attention from the public," said Colonel Nguyễn Thị Thúy Thanh, deputy director of the Department of Political Affairs.

"Pickleball wins hearts of many players of many ages with its simple and easy-to-access gameplay but still requires agility and tactics. The pickleball training and competition movement is taking place vigorously in many units and localities across the country.

“The Northern Region Open is not only a large-scale, professional sport tournament of the Public Security, but also a cultural event that connects the community. We believe that it is an opportunity to connect units, between the Public Security force and the people, and spread the movement of sport training to the community," said Thúy, deputy head of the organising committee.

The Việt Nam Police Sports Association, New Sports and Life Vision Media jointly organised event with the message "Practising sports for contribution, bravery creates glory".

The tournament, with VNPAY a diamond sponsor, is one of activities celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Traditional Day (August 19, 1945-2025) and the 20th anniversary of the National Security Day (August 19, 2005-25). VNS