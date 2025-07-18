Two Vietnamese players listed as potential stars at U23 Mandiri Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN U23 Mandiri Cup 2025 is ongoing, and organisers have listed a number of players, including two from the Vietnamese team, as among those who could make a big impact at the tournament taking place in Bekasi, Indonesia from July 15 to 29.

Việt Nam will begin their title defence campaign as the top-seeded team at Bekasi. After winning the last two cups, the talented players under coach Kim Sang-sik are widely expected to earn a hat trick by taking the regional trophy for the third time in a row.

Hà Nội FC midfielder Nguyễn Văn Trường was part of Việt Nam’s winning squad two years ago. After being used mainly as a reserve in 2023, the 21-year-old will be looking to play a more influential role this time. With a large and imposing frame, he is strong in the air and retains possession well for his team, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the competition organisers.

Defensive midfielder Nguyễn Thái Sơn, who turned 22 on July 13, just a few days before the start of the tournament, also brings plenty of ability and experience to Kim’s squad.

Named Việt Nam’s Young Player of the Year in 2023, the versatile and industrious youngster played in all of Việt Nam's games at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024.

He was also an ever-present team member for Đông Á Thanh Hóa FC in their campaign at the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2024.

The duo is expected to help Việt Nam dominate Group B, with their first match against Laos on July 19 and then against Cambodia three days later.

Other players on the list are Indonesia's centre-back Muhammad Ferarri and forward Rafael Struick, who helped the national team finish second at the previous championship and reach the AFC U23 Asian Cup last year.

They are expected to push Indonesia to win the ASEAN U23 title for the second time, following their maiden victory in 2019.

For Thailand, Buriram United FC attacking midfielder Seksan Ratree, 22, is expected to be a key figure. A talented attacker with excellent passing and dribbling abilities who can be deployed as a central midfielder or winger, Seksan will be looking to build on his experience of the past year.

Malaysian centre-back Ubaidallah Shamsul and striker Haqimi Aziz are also seen as crucial to their team's hopes of improving their position from a fourth-place finish in 2023.

This year's Mandiri Cup features 10 teams in three groups playing in Jakarta and Bekasi.

The winners of each of the three groups plus the second-placed team with the best record at the end of the group stage will progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on July 25. The final will be held at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on July 29. VNS