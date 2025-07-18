Việt Nam reach semi-finals of Shanghai Future Stars volleyball tournament

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team has triumphed over U21 Canada with a decisive 3-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Future Stars 2025 tournament on Thursday, advancing to the event’s semi-finals.

Competing against their young Canadian counterparts, the Vietnamese team, guided by head coach Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Hoa, showcased their experience and teamwork. Although they faced some challenges in the opening set, the players maintained their composure to clinch a narrow 26-24 win.

In the subsequent sets, Việt Nam demonstrated complete dominance. With a varied attacking strategy and excellent coordination, Nguyễn Thị Phương and her teammates secured commanding victories of 25-13 and 25-16, sealing the match in straight sets.

This victory not only propelled Việt Nam into the semi-finals of the Shanghai Future Stars competition, but also highlighted the team's consistent performance and the promising development of their young talents. This success reaffirms Việt Nam's status as a strong contender in the tournament and marks a significant milestone in preparation for upcoming international competitions.

The international volleyball tournament is being held at Luwan Gymnasium in Shanghai, China, from July 13 to 19, featuring eight youth and national teams from countries with prominent volleyball achievements. VNS