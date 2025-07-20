Việt Nam defend place in Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group III

BẮC NINH — Việt Nam will still compete in the ITF Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group III next season after their brave performance that ended on July 19 in Bắc Ninh Province.

Seeded No 6 in the nine-team event, the host side were asked to for highest result and if possible earning a spot in the Group II in 2026. However, the juvenile team were against powerful rivals and could not make their tough task at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park tennis court.

The youngsters lost all three matches to No 1 seed Thailand, No 3 seed Saudi Arabia and No 7 seed Singapore in the pool round.

Being strongly supported by local fans, Việt Nam defeated Sri Lanka in the relegation play-off.

After six days with 21 matches, Thailand, Indonesia and Syria were promoted to higher-level Group II. In addition to Việt Nam, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Singapore stayed in the Group III while Sri Lanka and Cambodia were dropped to Group IV.

“Staying with the Group III is considered a mission completed for the Vietnamese team which are rejuvenating the line-up," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, vice president and general secretary of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation.

"Here, we see their competitive spirit, professionalism and desire to contribute for the national tennis development. These factors will be the premise for further progress in the near future.”

To encourage their effort, VTF and sponsors presented VNĐ230 million for the team.

The tournament which featured nearly 50 athletes from nine countries, was hosted by VTF under the authorisation of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). VNS