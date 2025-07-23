PPA Tour Asia chooses Việt Nam as next pickleball tournament destination

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI Leading pickleball players in Asia will gather together in Việt Nam this autumn, after Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour Asia officially launched its final leg, the MB Vietnam Open, on Monday in Hà Nội.

In its first edition, the tournament will be held on September 4 to 7 at the Global City Sports Park in HCM City, the nation's largest pickleball hub.

The tournament, which is considered a milestone in the development of the new sport, will be the last of the PPA Tour Asia 2025 series, following the Panas Malaysia Open 2025 earlier this month, China’s Hong Kong Open from August 21 to 24, and the Sansan Fukuoka Open from August 26 to 31 in Japan.

"It’s a great pleasure to officially announce the PPA Tour Asia MB Vietnam Open, which will take place this September in HCM City," said Kimberly Koh, managing director of PPA Tour Asia operator UPA Asia.

"This will be our very first PPA Tour Asia event in Việt Nam. The PPA Tour is the premier pickleball tour in the world, where top pros compete. It is also a celebration of the sport where regardless of age or skill level, anyone is able to play where the pros play," she said.

"Việt Nam is a country with incredible energy and potential for this sport, from north to south. Hosting this event here today is our way of recognising that. This is about celebrating pickleball across the entire country. Today’s announcement in the capital city reflects that national excitement and unity."

At the press conference, organisers said that the popularity of pickleball has grown at an incredible speed in the past three years. About 282 million people in Asia, including 16 million in Việt Nam, are playing pickleball regularly at least once a month.

"By bringing the PPA Tour here, we hope to inspire more people to pick up a paddle, and for athletes to be able to chase their dreams," Koh said.

"The various tiers of events not only allow our international players an opportunity to compete in exciting new locations, but more importantly to develop local talent and local heroes in each market."

The event will feature the nation's best players, including PPA Asia's No 1 Trịnh Linh Giang, who made history by winning the first-ever Panas Malaysia Open; Sophia Trần, who claimed multiple national and international titles; Ken Tâm, who captured the Women’s Singles 5.0+ title at the Atlanta Slam; and PPA Tour Asia U18 men's doubles champion Tống Nhật Minh.

They will be join by continental stars like Asia's No 4 player Jimmy Liong of Malaysia, Asian No 5 Kim Eunggwon of South Korea, Marco Leung of Macau and Asia's No 9 Mia Athilla of Malaysia.

"I am very excited to play at home, with the support of Vietnamese fans," said Giang. "I will give my all to represent my country and my team."

A representative from competition co-organiser New Sports, Nguyễn Hải Long, said at the press conference: "This event is not merely a sporting competition, but a significant milestone marking Việt Nam's entry into the international pickleball arena with seriousness, professionalism and confidence.

"Pickleball is a global phenomenon on the rise. In Asia, hundreds of millions of people play pickleball at least once a month. Southeast Asia, in particular, is emerging as a major growth region. Several Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin athletes have made their mark on international courts."

"These achievements are a clear statement: Việt Nam is ready to embrace the growth of pickleball and to compete vigorously — both in terms of player numbers and the quality of its athletes," he added.

In addition to a competitive event, the MB Vietnam Open will bring interactive experiences to fans, such as classes with professional athletes, mini games and a fan zone to meet other athletes and experience the new sport, which is still fairly unfamiliar to most Vietnamese people.

The organising committee is working on the tournament regulations and other details. More information will be updated on the ppatour-asia.com website, where athletes can register to play from July 27. VNS