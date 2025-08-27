Young MMA fighters to seek medals at Asia tournament

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes will fight for medals in the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Youth Championship from August 27 to 31 in Manama, Bahrain.

The event marks the first time that a continental-level tournament for young martial artists will be organised. It will also be recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia.

Led by Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation Deputy General Secretary Tống Ngọc Hòa, four Vietnamese competitors will fight for at least one medal in their debut at the Khalifa Sports City Arena.

Nguyễn Đình Huy will take part in the men's 65kg traditional MMA category, while remaining three competitors will fight in the modern MMA style. They are Lăng Quốc Cường in the men's 55kg, Vương Trí Hải in the men's 50kg and Triệu Thu Thủy in the women's 45kg.

Among the best young athletes from across Asia, these four fighters have promised to compete at the highest level and represent their country on one of the biggest stages for youth sport.

This event not only showcases the rising talents across Asia’s mixed martial arts scene, but also serves as the official qualifying tournament for the third Asian Youth Games, set to take place in Bahrain in October 2025.

“This is more than just a tournament,” said Gordon Tang, president of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA). “It’s a celebration of youth, discipline and the unifying power of sport across cultures. We are making history, not just for AMMA, but for MMA as a whole.”

AMMA is also holding training programmes for coaches and referees on August 25-27 to improve their skills.

Việt Nam has joined AMMA's activities since the association was first founded. In 2023, four Vietnamese fighters competed in the Asian championships and won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. VNS