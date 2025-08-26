Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese players advance to second round in world badminton championship

August 26, 2025 - 22:11
Unseeded players Nguyễn Thùy Linh and Vũ Thị Trang of Việt Nam secured second round's slots in the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2025 in Paris.

Badminton 

Vũ Thị Trang enters second round of the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2025 in Paris, France. VNS Photo

 HÀ NỘI — Unseeded players Nguyễn Thùy Linh and Vũ Thị Trang of Việt Nam secured second round's slots in the TotalEnergies Badminton World Federation Championships 2025 in Paris, France.

Former Olympian Trang needed just 30 minutes to defeat Ukraine’s Yevheniia Kantemyr 22-20, 21-8 in the women’s singles on August 26. Returning to the world stage after three years, Trang will next face No.14 seed Gao Fang Jie of China. In her previous appearance in 2022 in Japan, she reached the third round.

Earlier, national No.1 Linh produced a stunning upset by overcoming No.10 seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. Linh defied expectations, sealing a straight-sets victory 21-17, 21-18 in 45 minutes. Her next opponent will be Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

In men’s doubles, Việt Nam also enjoyed success as Trần Đình Mạnh and Nguyễn Đình Hoàng, competing in their first world championship, defeated Brazil’s Izak Batalha and Matheus Voigt 22-20, 21-16. The reigning Việt Nam International Challenge 2025 champions will next clash with No.16 seeds Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei.

However, Lê Đức Phát exited the men’s singles after falling 20-22, 21-16, 9-21 to Julien Carraggi of Belgium. The final Vietnamese representative, Nguyễn Hải Đăng, will begin his campaign late tonight (Hà Nội time).

The BWF World Championships features the world’s top players across five categories: men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. The finals are scheduled for August 31.

badminton sport player tournament

Sports

People's public security sports aim for new heights

The Government has earmarked the People's Public Security Force as a key player in the long-term development of sports talent, reflecting a determined vision to elevate the People's Public Security sports movement to unprecedented heights.

