Canada, China spark amazing fireworks displays at DIFF

ĐÀ NẴNG – Orion Fireworks, a new team from Canada, and Jiangxi Yangfeng from China continued the pyrotechnics party for the third night at the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival on June 14, marking the event as one of the most successful celebrations in central Việt Nam in nearly two decades.

Orion Fireworks, built in 1999, is a family-owned business specialising in the design and production of fireworks displays. Annually, Orion Fireworks produces over 150 fireworks shows across Quebec and around the world.

The Canadian team featured their unique performance style with ‘Star Dust’, which bathed Đà Nẵng's Hàn River with light.

Meanwhile, Jiangxi Yangfeng, one of China's leading fireworks teams, showed off their performance Journey to the West, inspired by the classic Chinese novel of the same name.

Jiangxi Yangfeng's performance was really a symphony of light telling the story of the pilgrimage of Buddhist monk Tang Sanzang and his four disciples.

The Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025, which features two Vietnamese teams alongside teams from Finland, Poland, Canada, China, Portugal, the UK, Italy and a newcomer from South Korea, is taking place on the banks of the Hàn River from May 31 to July 12.

Reigning champion Finland, the two host teams and Poland’s Surex Firma Rodzinna have already completed their performances.

Portugal and the UK team will stage their performances on the fourth night of the festival on June 21. — VNS