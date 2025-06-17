Small cricket a big hit

A new animated movie about a famous traditional story is proving to be a big hit among cinema fans. The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village acts as a bridge for children to learn about cultural heritage. It’s also showing off Vietnamese animation’s skills to the world.
The Canadian team featured their unique performance style with ‘Star Dust’, which bathed Đà Nẵng's Hàn River with light. Meanwhile, Jiangxi Yangfeng, one of China's leading fireworks teams, showed off their performance ‘Journey to the West', inspired by the classic Chinese novel of the same name.
Quảng Ngãi Province is not only well known for its Quảng-style noodles (locally known as mỳ Quảng), a specialty of the province and its surrounding areas, but also tasty dishes cooked from flying fishes which have helped to put the province on the national culinary map.
The display, held at the Fine Arts Exhibition Hall in Hà Nội, brings together a large number of artists, graphic designers, journalists, publishers, bookstores and experts in the fields of communication and fine arts from across the country.