Việt Nam issues stamps to encourage blood donation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has issued a set of stamps about blood donation to raise public awareness and encourage people to participate in this humanitarian activity.

It is a collaborative product between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Vietnam Post Office.

The set features two stamps measuring 43x32mm, priced at VNĐ4,000 and VNĐ15,000, painted by artist Nguyễn Phú Cường.

In the first one, the focal point of the design is the image of a shining blood drop on a pink background. It is supported by hands representing the act of giving blood with respect and the honour of donating.

The second stamp features an anemic heart staying side by side with a healthy one. They are linked by a red cross, which expresses the connection and sharing in humanitarian blood donation activities.

The layout of the text and images is concise, strong, clear and easy to understand on a blue background to convey a visual and urgent message about blood donation to save lives.

In the corner of both stamps is a mascot of Việt Nam's voluntary blood donation movement.

The stamp set is available on the public postal network from June 14 to December 31, 2026.

In Việt Nam, blood donation was first launched on January 24, 1994. In 2000, the late Prime Minister Phan Văn Khải signed a Decision to make April 7 every year as Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

Every year since 2008, 100 exemplary people from all over the country have been selected to be honoured on the occasion of 'International Blood Donor Day'.

It is to confirm the special attention of the Party, State, ministries, sectors and the whole society to the movement, recognising, praising and expressing gratitude for the kindness and noble deeds of blood donors.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) designated June 14 as World Blood Donor Day in 2004.

It is the birthday of Professor Karl Landsteiner, the Austrian-American immunologist who discovered the ABO blood group system.

Resolution WHA58.13, adopted by the 58th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2005, established June 14 as World Blood Donor Day, an annual event to recognise voluntary blood donors and advocate for safe blood supplies. The day aims to raise awareness about the need for safe blood for medical treatments and to thank donors for their life-saving contributions. — VNS