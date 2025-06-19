HCM City launches multidimensional art exhibition area

HCM CITY HCM City has opened a multidimensional art exhibition area to the public, featuring AR/VR technology and multi-dimensional projection systems, at the city’s 23/9 Park in District 1.

The exhibition, entitled “TỎA”, is co-organised by HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, Department of Construction, Department of Tourism, Nghệ thuật Sáng tạo Co Ltd, and other relevant parties.

It is also part of the city's series of cultural and art events leading up to the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

It features multimedia art projections and live musical performances.

The exhibition is divided into two daily themes.

Everyday, from 8am to 11am, the site features an exhibition showcasing literary and artistic works of HCM City over its 50 years of development, open to the public free of charge.

​The afternoon session, from 12pm to 9pm, focused on the Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt with his artworks in the Art Nouveau style, with ticket purchase required.

​The exhibition themes will be continuously updated.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports, said Tỏa exhibition is a creative experiment to bring artistic values closer to daily life through technology.

She said she hoped the exhibition would renew how the public, especially younger generations, enjoy culture and art in the city.

There's also a children's area, souvenir stalls, and various community programmes from the city authorities.

This is expected to become an attractive art destination, enriching residents' cultural lives, boosting tourism, and promoting the city's image as a cultural and creative hub. VNS