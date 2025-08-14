HCM City to host International Travel Expo in September

HCM CITY — The 19th International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC) will take place from September 4 to 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

ITE HCMC 2025 themed “Sustainable Tourism – Vibrant Experiences” will showcase unique and distinctive tourism products, offering vibrant experiences that leave lasting impressions on international buyers and promote Việt Nam as an attractive destination.

The event will attract 240 international buyers, including travel companies, tour operators, MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) organisers, and travel agencies from more than 40 countries and territories.

With the participation of many leading travel corporations, the expo promises to expand the market and strengthen the connection between Vietnamese and international tourism businesses.

Within the framework of the expo, Vietnamese tourism businesses and international buyers will participate in specialised activities designed to optimise networking and experiential outcomes, including B2B appointment sessions and FAM trips.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said: “In the context of the tourism industry accelerating its restructuring, optimising resources, and strengthening linkages for sustainable development, ITE HCMC 2025 plays a pivotal role in fostering strategic connections between Việt Nam and the global tourism market.”

The International Buyers Programme is not only larger in scale but also more meticulously selected, targeting potential markets aligned with the orientation of attracting high-quality, high-spending visitors seeking in-depth experiences, Hoa told a press conference held on Thursday.

ITE HCMC continues to be an effective and cost-efficient promotion strategy, enabling businesses and localities to market their destinations while reaffirming the city’s position as a hub of integration, innovation, and regional tourism leadership, she said.

The expo is jointly organised by the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism and HCM City Department of Tourism. — VNS