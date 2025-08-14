Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Pop singer’s new video honours Việt Nam’s public security heroes

August 14, 2025 - 10:52
The video, composed by Nguyễn Văn Chung and directed by Đặng Xuân Trường, was launched with official media backing from the VNA’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sport & Culture) newspaper.

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese pop singer Nguyễn Duyên Quỳnh unveiled her music video Nguyện Thề Vì Bình Yên (Oath for Peace) at the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) headquarters in Hà Nội on August 12, a release timed to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Public Security (August 19) and the upcoming 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day (September 2).

Singer Nguyễn Duyên Quỳnh performs at the launch ceremony of her music video Nguyện Thề Vì Bình Yên (Oath for Peace) at the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).— VNA/VNS Photos

The video, composed by Nguyễn Văn Chung and directed by Đặng Xuân Trường, was launched with official media backing from the VNA’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sport & Culture) newspaper. VNA Deputy General Director Nguyễn Tuấn Hùng was among those at the event.

Nguyễn Thiện Thuật, Editor-in-Chief of Thể Thao & Văn Hóa, expressed optimism that the video would strike a deep chord with viewers, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the People’s Public Security force and all those dedicated themselves to Việt Nam’s peace. He described the release as a “beautiful note” in the grand symphony celebrating 80 years of the nation’s proud history.

Singer Nguyễn Duyên Quỳnh and song-writer Nguyễn Văn Chung at the launch ceremony of her music video Nguyện Thề Vì Bình Yên (Oath for Peace) at the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Composer Chung revealed his inspiration, saying it hit him hard under the blazing April sun while watching soldiers sweat it out during A50 parade rehearsals. He got a front-row seat to their grind through classroom sessions, shooting drills, martial arts moves, and lockstep marching. The raw focus, grit, and quiet pride on those young policemen’ faces, without any embellishment, lit a fire in him to write the song. — VNA/VNS

 

culture dance music performance tourism

