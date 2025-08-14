Turning the page on 80 years of revolution

HÀ NỘI — To mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, the Sự Thật National Political Publishing House has released Imprints of the August Revolution in 1945, a book that captures the spirit and history of Việt Nam’s defining moment.

Divided into two chapters, the book draws on diverse sources including archives from Cứu Quốc and Sự Thật newspapers, memoirs, speeches, and letters from revolutionary veterans, journalists and intellectuals.

It presents a vivid, emotional and comprehensive account of the turbulent days leading to the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. Beyond recounting major events, the book analyses the reasons for victory and the lasting historical significance of the revolution.

More than a historical record, the book brings the past to life through memories and writings of key figures such as General Võ Nguyên Giáp, comrade Trường Chinh, historian Trần Huy Liệu and writer Tô Hoài. Their testimonies connect the revolution’s legacy over the past 80 years, from resistance wars to national development during the renovation period.

Readers will gain a deeper appreciation of the historical values behind the August Revolution as well as the ongoing importance of the achievements made by the Party, State and people in shaping modern Việt Nam. — VNS