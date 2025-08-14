Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội boosts rail tourism with seasonal, event-based tours

August 14, 2025 - 16:41
Railways are not only a safe, economical, and environmentally friendly means of transportation but also form part of tourism.

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Tourism (DoT) has called on travel firms to take the initiative in developing tour packages that incorporate rail travel, particularly seasonal and event-based experiences, for both domestic and international visitors.

Trains wait on the tracks at the Hà Nội Railway Station. Hà Nội has identified rail tourism as a promising development direction. — Photo laodong.vn

At a meeting between tourism service businesses and the railway sector on August 13, DoT Deputy Director Trần Trung Hiếu said tourism and railways have long enjoyed a supportive relationship. Railways are not only a safe, economical, and environmentally friendly means of transportation but also form part of tourism. In turn, tourism provides the railway sector with a stable passenger base, and helps optimise operations and expand the market.

As green tourism and experiential travel gain more popularity, this synergy shows strong potential, he noted.

The official said the two sectors can jointly develop new products such as charter tourist trains, themed carriages showcasing regional culture and cuisine, and routes connecting heritage sites, festivals, and interregional destinations. In practice, many railway lines originally serving only transport needs have become tourism products when paired with resort, trekking, and local cultural discovery tours, thereby extending visitors’ stays, encouraging their spending, and spreading benefits to local communities.

Hà Nội has identified rail tourism as a promising development direction, combining safety and comfort with unique experiences. Regarding urban railways, the city is currently operating two lines: Line 2A Cát Linh – Hà Đông and Line 3 Nhổn – Hà Nội Station (the elevated section). Line 2A runs past numerous heritage sites and popular tourism spots, from Ba Đình Square, the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, and Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (the Temple of Literature) to Vạn Phúc Silk Village.

Vietnam Railways Corporation has recently launched the “SJourney Luxury Train” – an 8-day and 7-night high-end service. Photo vietnam.travel

Based on this, the Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Company has developed two products under the “Metro Green Journey” brand, offering visitors the chance to explore destinations such as Vạn Phúc Silk Village and the Temple of Literature, with tours also including a visit to the Phú Lương Depot.

For the traditional railway network, Hà Nội has 10 stations across two routes, with the over-100-year-old Hà Nội Station holding significant architectural value. Recently, the Vietnam Railways Corporation has launched several new products, notably the “SJourney Luxury Train” – an 8-day and 7-night high-end service. On August 19, it is set to introduce “The Hà Nội Train”, an inner-city railway line linked to a century of urban memories, expected to become a distinctive tourism product of the capital.

The DoT hopes that new rail tourism products will be widely introduced to both domestic and foreign visitors. It has called on the railway sector to continue upgrading services, arrange dedicated carriages for tourists, and improve onboard comfort and experience.

With close cooperation among stakeholders, Hà Nội aims to position itself as a heritage-rich and creatively vibrant rail tourism destination, contributing to Việt Nam’s image on the international tourism map. —  VNA/VNS
 

