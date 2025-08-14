Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Raining notes and hopes at Goethe’s Eisler concert

August 14, 2025 - 16:57
The concert will perform German and Vietnamese pieces highlighting composer Hanns Eisler - a formative figure in 20th - century European music. 

 

IN TUNE: Hanoi Brass Community will perform German and Vietnamese pieces on August 16. Photo coutersy of Goethe Institute

HÀ NỘI — A rare musical evening blending exile, emotion and expression is set to take centre stage in Hà Nội, as the Goethe Institute hosts a concert dedicated to German-Austrian composer Hanns Eisler this Friday, August 16. The event promises an evocative journey through some of Eisler’s most poignant works, capturing themes of social injustice, longing and human solidarity.

Best known as the composer of the German Democratic Republic’s national anthem, Eisler (1898–1962) carved out a unique space in 20th-century music through his film scores, stage music and politically charged songs that bridged the personal and the political.

At the heart of the concert is Fourteen Ways to Describe Rain (1941), composed during Eisler’s exile in the United States. In this piece, rain becomes a powerful symbol of transience, longing and the passing of time. A new arrangement for brass instruments will offer audiences a bold and experimental reinterpretation of the original.

Selections from Eisler’s iconic Hollywood Songbook will also be performed, particularly the Hollywood Elegies — works that explore emotional displacement and the inner turmoil of an artist in exile. These modernist songs trace a journey from unrest to quiet acceptance, evoking both estrangement and reconciliation.

In contrast, Vietnamese songs about love and friendship will round out the programme with warmth and lyricism. These pieces offer a cultural counterpoint to Eisler’s sharper, modernist sound, emphasising unity, emotional intimacy and hope through a different musical lens.

The Hanoi Brass Community will perform the concert. Originally formed in 1998 by students from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, the ensemble officially adopted the name Hanoi Brass Community in 2008 and has seen changes in its line-up over the years.

The concert will take place at 8pm on August 16 at the Goethe Institute, 56-60 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Hà Nội. Admission is free, with registration required via https://www.goethe.de/ins/vn/vi/1af/san.html. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HBSO readies for Autumn Melodies arts fest

Hundreds of international and Vietnamese musicians, vocalists and dancers will present a ten-day extravaganza of chamber music, opera and dance during the Autumn Melodies Arts Festival 2025, which will kick off in HCM City on August 15.
Life & Style

Vietnamese artist gives Mona Lisa a new smile

A Smile Through a New Lens is how researchers describe the Mona Lisa (1974) by artist Mai Trung Thứ. Completed at the age of 68, this Mona Lisa is the third and largest reinterpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s original masterpiece.
Life & Style

Glory of Việt Nam

A group of young Hà Nội artists has created the Vinh Quang Việt Nam (The Glory of Vietnam) collection, hand-painted figures inspired by children’s dreams to become soldiers, firefighters and sailors. Released for Vietnam’s 80th National Day, the collection honours those who protect the country and celebrates Vietnamese culture through traditional lacquer art.
Life & Style

Photo book depicts joy of reunification

A photo book depicting people’s joy on the special occasion of commemorating the 50th anniversary of National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) by self-taught photographer Trần Thế Phong was released on Wednesday in HCM City.
Life & Style

Photo book connects cultures of Việt Nam, France

The work is the product of French writer-photographer Dominique de Miscault and Vietnamese cultural scholar Dr. Hoàng Thị Hồng Hà. More than a conventional album, it weaves three decades of images into an emotional journey through Việt Nam’s Northern, Central, and Southern regions.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom