Raining notes and hopes at Goethe’s Eisler concert

HÀ NỘI — A rare musical evening blending exile, emotion and expression is set to take centre stage in Hà Nội, as the Goethe Institute hosts a concert dedicated to German-Austrian composer Hanns Eisler this Friday, August 16. The event promises an evocative journey through some of Eisler’s most poignant works, capturing themes of social injustice, longing and human solidarity.

Best known as the composer of the German Democratic Republic’s national anthem, Eisler (1898–1962) carved out a unique space in 20th-century music through his film scores, stage music and politically charged songs that bridged the personal and the political.

At the heart of the concert is Fourteen Ways to Describe Rain (1941), composed during Eisler’s exile in the United States. In this piece, rain becomes a powerful symbol of transience, longing and the passing of time. A new arrangement for brass instruments will offer audiences a bold and experimental reinterpretation of the original.

Selections from Eisler’s iconic Hollywood Songbook will also be performed, particularly the Hollywood Elegies — works that explore emotional displacement and the inner turmoil of an artist in exile. These modernist songs trace a journey from unrest to quiet acceptance, evoking both estrangement and reconciliation.

In contrast, Vietnamese songs about love and friendship will round out the programme with warmth and lyricism. These pieces offer a cultural counterpoint to Eisler’s sharper, modernist sound, emphasising unity, emotional intimacy and hope through a different musical lens.

The Hanoi Brass Community will perform the concert. Originally formed in 1998 by students from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, the ensemble officially adopted the name Hanoi Brass Community in 2008 and has seen changes in its line-up over the years.

The concert will take place at 8pm on August 16 at the Goethe Institute, 56-60 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Hà Nội. Admission is free, with registration required via https://www.goethe.de/ins/vn/vi/1af/san.html. — VNS