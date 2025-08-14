Award-winning sculptor displays lifetime collection at city museum

HCM CITY — Sculptor Nguyễn Hoàng Ánh, who has been involved in fine arts for more than 40 years and has won several national awards, is introducing an artwork collection at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition called Lời Của Gió (Words of the Wind) displays 67 sculptures in bronze, ceramic and stone, 103 bronze and wood reliefs, and one photo of a wood memorial bas-relief of the 1968 Mậu Thân General Offensive and Uprising located in Tân Nhựt Commune.

The works, created from 1988 to the present, express the artist’s sharp and thoughtful view of love, life, people and social issues.

Each work depicts a moment of life, such as a falling leaf, a gentle breeze or a fleeting smile, which evokes emotions and becomes an inspiration for the artists.

The 65-year-old Ánh said, “Sculptures are poems with a quiet melody of cubes, reflecting the beauty of divided figures and awakening the deep emotions in the soul of the viewer.”

Displayed works also include portraits of the artist and his friends.

Ánh, a native of Huế City, earned a master’s degree at the HCM City University of Fine Arts in 2007. He worked as a lecturer of sculpture at the university from 1997 to 2020.

He has had several exhibitions in Việt Nam, South Korea and Germany, and won top prizes at national fine arts festivals.

He has created memorial sculptures to commemorate Vietnamese heroic mothers, soldiers and people who devoted their lives to the country.

Ánh was awarded the medal for the Sake of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2008, the medal for the Sake of Vietnamese Fine Arts in 2011, and the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister in 2014.

The exhibition remains open until August 17 at 92A Phó Đức Chính Street in Sài Gòn Ward. — VNS