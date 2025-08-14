Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Award-winning sculptor displays lifetime collection at city museum

August 14, 2025 - 16:53
Sculptor Nguyễn Hoàng Ánh, who has been involved in fine arts for more than 40 years and has won several national awards, is introducing an artwork collection at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.
BRONZE BEAUTY - Visitors view a bronze sculpture named Tuổi 17 (Age of 17), which is on display at the solo exhibition “Lời Của Gió” (Words of the Wind) of Nguyễn Hoàng Ánh at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum. — Photo courtesy of the museum

HCM CITY — Sculptor Nguyễn Hoàng Ánh, who has been involved in fine arts for more than 40 years and has won several national awards, is introducing an artwork collection at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition called Lời Của Gió (Words of the Wind) displays 67 sculptures in bronze, ceramic and stone, 103 bronze and wood reliefs, and one photo of a wood memorial bas-relief of the 1968 Mậu Thân General Offensive and Uprising located in Tân Nhựt Commune.

The works, created from 1988 to the present, express the artist’s sharp and thoughtful view of love, life, people and social issues.

Each work depicts a moment of life, such as a falling leaf, a gentle breeze or a fleeting smile, which evokes emotions and becomes an inspiration for the artists.

The 65-year-old Ánh said, “Sculptures are poems with a quiet melody of cubes, reflecting the beauty of divided figures and awakening the deep emotions in the soul of the viewer.”

Displayed works also include portraits of the artist and his friends.

Ánh, a native of Huế City, earned a master’s degree at the HCM City University of Fine Arts in 2007. He worked as a lecturer of sculpture at the university from 1997 to 2020.

He has had several exhibitions in Việt Nam, South Korea and Germany, and won top prizes at national fine arts festivals.

He has created memorial sculptures to commemorate Vietnamese heroic mothers, soldiers and people who devoted their lives to the country.

Ánh was awarded the medal for the Sake of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2008, the medal for the Sake of Vietnamese Fine Arts in 2011, and the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister in 2014.

The exhibition remains open until August 17 at 92A Phó Đức Chính Street in Sài Gòn Ward. — VNS

SEA SONG - Biển Hát (Singing Sea), a sculpture in bronze. — Photo courtesy of the museum
SOUTHERN LANDSCAPE - Đất Phương Nam (Southern Land), a sculpture in bronze. — Photo courtesy of the museum

 

 

 

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HBSO readies for Autumn Melodies arts fest

Hundreds of international and Vietnamese musicians, vocalists and dancers will present a ten-day extravaganza of chamber music, opera and dance during the Autumn Melodies Arts Festival 2025, which will kick off in HCM City on August 15.
Life & Style

Vietnamese artist gives Mona Lisa a new smile

A Smile Through a New Lens is how researchers describe the Mona Lisa (1974) by artist Mai Trung Thứ. Completed at the age of 68, this Mona Lisa is the third and largest reinterpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s original masterpiece.
Life & Style

Glory of Việt Nam

A group of young Hà Nội artists has created the Vinh Quang Việt Nam (The Glory of Vietnam) collection, hand-painted figures inspired by children’s dreams to become soldiers, firefighters and sailors. Released for Vietnam’s 80th National Day, the collection honours those who protect the country and celebrates Vietnamese culture through traditional lacquer art.
Life & Style

Photo book depicts joy of reunification

A photo book depicting people’s joy on the special occasion of commemorating the 50th anniversary of National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) by self-taught photographer Trần Thế Phong was released on Wednesday in HCM City.
Life & Style

Photo book connects cultures of Việt Nam, France

The work is the product of French writer-photographer Dominique de Miscault and Vietnamese cultural scholar Dr. Hoàng Thị Hồng Hà. More than a conventional album, it weaves three decades of images into an emotional journey through Việt Nam’s Northern, Central, and Southern regions.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom