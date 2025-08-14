Video vibes boost Việt Nam's tourism with fresh new frames

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a video/clip contest themed 'Impressions of Việt Nam Tourism' in efforts to innovatively and creatively promote the country’s natural beauty, rich culture and hospitality.

The event serves not only as an outlet for travel enthusiasts to express their creativity but also as a means to expand the nation’s visual database for tourism promotion campaigns in the digital era.

The culture ministry's Centre for Digital Transformation of Culture, Sports and Tourism (CDTCST) and the Tourism Development Support Fund are assigned to organise the event following a decision issued in June 2025.

The contest is held with the desire to 'promote and position the image of Việt Nam as an attractive, quality, sustainable tourist destination with majestic nature, a unique culture imbued with national identity, tourism diversity and increasingly improved services, according to the organisers.

At a press conference, held at the Hà Nội Opera House on August 13, to launch the event, Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Lan, the centre's director and head of the contest's organising board, said: "In recent years, Việt Nam tourism has developed strongly, making an essential contribution to economic growth and promoting the country's image."

In the first seven months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed a record number of foreign visitors, reaching more than 12 million, while it served about 93 million domestic visitors, achieving a total revenue of about VNĐ616 trillion (roughly US$23.5 billion).

According to the official, creating attractive, emotional and highly contagious media products is a key factor for the tourism industry in the context of an increasingly fierce world competition.

Digital technology and social networking platforms have become powerful tools to help convey the image of the country, people, culture and tourism services to millions, even hundreds of millions of people around the world in a very short period of time.

"With the theme of exploring the country's beauty, its people, culture and tourist destinations, each entry is expected to present a unique perspective, story and experience," Lan said.

"We also especially encourage entries with topics related to cultural heritage, new tourism products, green tourism, responsible tourism, health tourism, golf tourism, MICE tourism, which are important orientations stated in the country's tourism system planning for the period 2021-30, a vision to 2045 and the Việt Nam Tourism Marketing Strategy by 2030."

Lan highlighted the contest, saying it is not only a communication activity, but also has many profound meanings.

In terms of brand promotion, it is a 'creative communication channel,' helping spread the image of Việt Nam to the world through image and sound language, the means that most easily reach people's emotions.

"Each entry will become an 'ambassador' contributing to bringing the message 'Việt Nam-a safe, attractive, different and sustainable destination' to tourists from all over the world'," Lan said.

The contest is also an opportunity for people, communities, businesses and international tourists to participate in tourism promotion.

"In terms of expertise, it will create a rich video database, diverse in content and form, reflecting all aspects of life from professional perspectives to genuine emotions. This will be a valuable resource to serve the long-term promotion and advertising of Vietnamese tourism on all platforms."

The contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens, whether living in the country or overseas, as well as foreigners residing and organisations operating in the country. Each participant or group of participants may submit up to five entries of short or long videos. Duration for short videos should not be longer than 60 seconds, while the long ones should not exceed five minutes.

Authors can submit their works to an official website, antuongdulichvietnam.bvhttdl.gov.vn, and email address antuongdulichvietnam@bvhttdl.gov.vn.

They can also send directly or via post to the centre for Digital Transformation of Culture, Sports and Tourism at No 20, Alley 2, Hoa Lư Street, Hai Bà Trưng Ward, Hà Nội, with clear notes as 'Participating in the Video/clip creative contest Impressions of Việt Nam Tourism' on the envelope. — VNS