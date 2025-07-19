Photo exhibition highlights Việt Nam–Israel cultural ties

TEL AVIV — The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel is hosting a photo exhibition titled Echoes of a People at its headquarters in Tel Aviv, showcasing 32 black-and-white and colour photographs by three photographers from Việt Nam and Israel.

Running from July 11 to 24, the event is part of activities marking the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Israel (July 12, 1993 – 2025) and the 80th anniversary of the Vietnamese diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945 – 2025).

Among the featured artists is Professor Benjamin Peretz of Tel Aviv University, a veteran photographer with over 60 years of experience. His works are rich in storytelling, offering subtle and emotional insights into human life and society.

The exhibition also presents photographs by journalist Lê Vũ Hợi, former head of the Vietnam News Agency’s bureau in Israel, who captured authentic moments of daily life across Israeli cities during his assignments. Complementing these are images by Lê Thái Hoà, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy, reflecting Israel’s everyday life and landscapes, taken during his personal travels.

At the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Lý Đức Trung said the exhibition celebrates the diversity and beauty of life in Israel as seen through the lenses of photographers from both countries. He described it as a meaningful cultural bridge that enhances mutual understanding, trust, empathy, and friendship between the Vietnamese and Israeli peoples.

The event drew representatives from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, scholars, international friends, members of the Israel–Việt Nam Friendship Association, the Vietnamese community in Israel, and many photography enthusiasts.

On this occasion, Ambassador Lý Đức Trung presented a certificate to Daphne, an Israeli tourist who won second prize in the Live fully in Việt Nam mobile photography contest, and gifted national flags to Israeli children who collect world flags.

The exhibition stands as a significant cultural exchange, contributing to deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in a year of important milestones. Guests rounded off the event by enjoying Vietnamese coffee, cuisine, and lychees grown in Israel from Vietnamese varieties. — VNA/VNS