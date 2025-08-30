Mekong Delta launches cultural activities celebrating National Day

MEKONG DELTA — A series of cultural and arts activities will be held in provinces and cities of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta during the four-day holiday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.

Cần Thơ City will host special music and dance shows at 7pm on September 2 at Tây Đô Park in Cái Răng Ward, Xà No Park in Vị Thanh Ward, and 5A Urban Area in Phú Lợi Ward.

The shows will feature songs and dances praising the country’s fight for national liberation and independence, as well as President Hồ Chí Minh, the new era of the nation’s rise and aspirations for integration and sustainable development.

They will also highlight tài tử music, a Southern traditional music genre, and dù kê, a unique style of musical theatre created by the Khmer people in the South in the early 20th century.

The performances will feature around 350 singers, dancers and performers from state-owned and private contemporary and traditional performing arts troupes from Cần Thơ and HCM City.

The gala will be broadcast live on Cần Thơ Newspapers, Radio and Television.

Fireworks displays will follow the shows, beginning at 9:30pm at the venues. The showcase will last 15 minutes.

The Cần Thơ Museum is organising an exhibition themed “80 Years – Be Proud of Cần Thơ’s Strong Growth), displaying 80 photos and objects about the struggle to defend the country under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh.

The exhibition also features an overview of the August Revolution, the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), and images of soldiers and people in Cần Thơ during two resistance wars.

The showcase includes images of the city's achievements in economy, culture, and society.

The exhibition will open until the end of September.

The museum is also presenting a permanent exhibition highlighting a collection of ceramic items from famous pottery craft villages in the south, including Cây Mai Ceramics in Sài Gòn (now HCM City), Biên Hòa Ceramics in Đồng Nai Province, and Lái Thiêu Ceramics in Bình Dương Province (now HCM City after administrative merger).

The collection is on display at the venue until the end of this year.

For sports, the city will host the 2025 National Motorcycle Racing Championship at Cần Thơ Stadium on September 2.

Meanwhile, Đồng Tháp Province will offer a music and dance gala and 15-minute fireworks displays on September 2 at Hùng Vương Square in Đạo Thành Ward to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day.

The performance will feature artists from the province’s Cultural and Arts Centre and the Cao Văn Lầu Cải Lương (Reformed Opera) Troupes.

The province is opening two trade fairs at Văn Miếu Square in Cao Lãnh Ward and Hùng Vương Square to introduce OCOP (one commune one product) products and agricultural specialties.

The events also include tài tử music performances, circus acts, and mixed martial arts and music performances.

The fairs remain open to the public until September 2. — VNS