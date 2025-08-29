Politics & Law
Việt Nam, China diversify cross-border tourism products

August 29, 2025 - 10:34
The Youyi Pass Fortress attracts many Chinese and Vietnamese visitors. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Puzhai scenic site in Pingxiang city, China’s Guangxi province, located on the China-Việt Nam border, has been recently inaugurated, adding a new highlight to cross-border tourism during the summer.

Huang Jianxiong, an official from Pingxiang, said that in recent years, the city has made continuous efforts to develop tourism, utilising its unique border resources to create diverse cultural experiences.

The region is home to the unique Youyi Guan (Friendship Pass) Scenic Area, launching high-quality one-day and two-day cross-border tours from the city to Việt Nam's Lạng Sơn Province. Chinese tourists can easily complete exit procedures to Lạng Sơn using their citizen identity cards, experiencing unique customs and enjoying local cuisine such as filter coffee and spring rolls.

According to statistics from the Chinese side, in the first seven months of 2025, the number of outbound tourists through the Youyi Guan border gate reached 61,800, an increase of 85.31 per cent compared to the same period last year, particularly amidst the booming summer tourism season.

In addition to the Puzhai scenic site, Pingxiang has also introduced various new tourism experiences, such as outdoor camping sites and self-driving tours through the border gate. Currently, Pingxiang is collaborating with Vietnamese travel companies to launch a 15-day, 14-night tour that includes visits to southern Việt Nam, aiming to meet the diverse needs of tourists.

Statistics show that last year, Pingxiang recorded 2.48 million cross-border tourist arrivals. — VNA/VNS

