Cave in to Lai Châu’s hidden wonders

Minh Anh

Travelling to Lai Châu had been on my list for a long time, but I only decided to make the trip after finding the answer to a big question: what is the best season to visit Lai Châu?

Home to majestic mountains and forests, as well as typical culture and unique traditions and customs, the province offers magical, mysterious, wild and charming beauty to tourists all year round.

In spring, the blooming of the Bauhinia flowers transforms not only Lai Châu but also the entire northwest region into a sea of white, creating a romantic scene.

The five-petalled flowers can be purple, white or red, but the majority are white. White flowers often appear in poems to symbolise the charm and beauty of Thái and Tày women, the majority ethnic groups of the region.

This is the ideal time for those who appreciate gentle beauty, enjoy taking romantic landscape photographs, and wish to take part in the traditional festival Then Kin Pang.

As the first summer rains fall, farmers release water into their fields to prepare them for the upcoming rice crop. The whole region shimmers like a mirror, reflecting the sky and clouds in a breathtaking 'sky field.'

Backpackers and photographers flock to Lai Châu at this time of year to capture the wild, enchanting beauty of its terraced rice fields.

Autumn offers, in my opinion, the most beautiful time to see the province, when the terraced fields turn golden. The majestic and poetic scenery, clear blue sky, mild sunshine, and pleasant weather will fascinate anyone and I pack my stuff and go.

Winter is the ideal season for hiking and trekking enthusiasts, with the highlight being mountain climbing and 'cloud hunting.'

The cold air and the white clouds floating in the primeval forest create an unforgettable experience. If you are lucky, you will also have the chance to see snow falling on the mountain tops during this time.

I set up a two-day tour to Lai Châu and was really pleased with my holiday.

After an eight-hour journey by coach, I reached the dreamland and checked in at a homestay with a Thái family to truly understand Lai Châu’s soul. It was a wooden stilt house built from local timber and stone, perched on terraced slopes overlooking valleys.

The host offered me warm hospitality that made me feel like a local: sleeping on woven mats, eating home-cooked meals that included grilled pork, vegetable dishes and rice wine, while enjoying folk songs around an open hearth.

They also showed me and other guests how people practise traditional weaving, indigo dyeing and bamboo crafting. Many interesting stories were shared as people sat around the table with cups of local tea. I was told that on special occasions, traditional dances and music would be performed.

I rented a motorbike to explore and experience the local environment.

The first place I visited was Tam Đường, the largest market in Lai Châu. From early morning, ethnic people of the Giáy, H’Mông, Dao and Thái groups, dressed in their beautiful traditional costumes, flocked to the market with their diverse home-grown products — pork, chicken, buffalo, eggs, vegetables, honey, traditional specialities and crafted goods.

Next to the market were the green hills of Tam Đường’s tea world. It is best to visit the area in summer, when the tea bushes leaf out in dense, bright foliage – the perfect time for harvesters to pluck the tender shoots.

But it was still fine, as farmers always tried their best to entertain their visitors, guiding us through traditional hand-picking techniques and showing how the tea leaves were withered, rolled and dried to create fragrant black and oolong teas unique to the region.

The final product was a steaming cup of freshly brewed tea that created an unforgettable memory in my mind.

About 5km from Tam Đường town was Tác Tình Waterfall, which lured people's attention with its romantic love story and natural beauty.

Local legend told of a Thái maiden and a Dao huntsman who met beneath the falls and vowed eternal love. Today, a wooden pavilion nearby welcomes visitors. It is where couples tie red ribbons as symbols of good fortune.

The waterfall’s soft cascade sends a refreshing mist drifting through a grove of bamboo. Travellers can pack a picnic, rest on moss-covered rocks and let the sound of rushing water bring a sense of calm. Arriving early in the morning offers a chance to witness sunlight breaking through the mist for an enchanting view.

The next stop was the Sìn Hồ Plateau, rising about 1,600m above sea level, where the cool climate and stunning landscapes left a lasting impression. Highlights included the Heavenly Gate, Tiên Ông and Đá Ô mountains, with their cloud-covered peaks, sunlit valleys and golden terraced rice fields at harvest time.

Driving through the plateau, I could see Pú Đao, Tà Ghềnh, Hoàng Hồ, Tà Phìn and Phăng Xô Lin villages of the H’Mông and Dao people, working and living under the green canopy of the jungle.

Ô Quy Hồ Pass was the must-visit place in Lai Châu. The 50km pass, dubbed the 'Northwest King Pass,' was the longest in the northwest mountains of Việt Nam. The Heaven Gate was at the peak of the pass, which was almost covered with clouds all year round.

Pú Sam Cáp Cave was my last destination. This karst cave system reveals an underground world of soaring stalactites, shimmering flowstones, labyrinthine passages, and a dramatic view of the lofty entrance arch, carved into sheer limestone cliffs.

Leaving Lai Châu with many places still untouched, I was invited by the homestay host to return as soon as possible, as he would help me trek one of Việt Nam's highest peaks — the wild Pú Tà Lèng. — VNS