Hà Nội paints the town red for August celebrations

HÀ NỘI — As Hà Nội gears up to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, visitors can expect to be fully immersed in a festive atmosphere brought alive by a vibrant array of activities.

Aiming to reaffirm the capital’s reputation as 'Hà Nội – A Place to Love,' and to promote it as a safe, friendly, and attractive tourist destination, the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the People’s Committee of Ba Đình Ward, will launch the programme Sắc Đỏ Ba Đình (Red Colour of Ba Đình) — a series of events promoting Hà Nội’s cultural and historical tourism in 2025.

The programme is designed not merely as a tourism festival but as a symphony of freedom, filled with a jubilant atmosphere, national pride, and a call to explore Hà Nội’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Prior to its opening ceremony, a march of nearly 500 residents dressed in red shirts bearing yellow stars will take place through the streets from 3pm on Saturday, August 30.

The opening ceremony will be held at 7pm on the same day at the main stage in the pedestrian area of Trúc Bạch Street, Ba Đình Ward. It will feature outstanding artistic performances, as well as screenings showcasing Hà Nội’s cultural and historical tourism products in Ba Đình Ward.

Besides capturing memorable moments with five themed photo spots along the street celebrating National Day, tourists can join a series of activities classified into two main themes. In the Con Đường Di Sản (Heritage Path) section, they will have the opportunity to explore major historical sites, including Quán Thánh Temple, Thủy Trung Tiên Temple and An Trí Communal House, under the guidance of local tour guides.

There will be booths displaying cultural and tourism products along Trúc Bạch Street, along with themed exhibitions on four double-decker train cars from the No. 6 Light Rail Project. The Hà Nội Food Festival will be held alongside, enabling visitors to sample traditional Hà Nội cuisine and street food.

A series of art performances will take place, including a contemporary traditional art programme featuring ca trù (ceremonial singing) at An Trí Communal House. Interactive street art performances are planned for the evenings of August 31, September 1 and September 2.

A vibrant and diverse photo space will stretch along the street, creating an attractive destination for visitors.

Meanwhile, the Independent Stations interactive activity section will include various stations — a station for exchanging Vietnamese flags; a Capture Your Emotions station featuring a large board where visitors can write or draw their feelings on this special occasion; and a station introducing green tourism and digital tourism in Hà Nội.

The cultural and historical tourism activities of Hà Nội 2025 represent a significant promotional event for the capital. This initiative aims to honour cultural and historical values, spread the spirit of patriotism and evoke national pride while affirming Hà Nội’s vibrant and unique identity.

The Red Colour of Ba Đình programme will run until September 2.

In the vibrant atmosphere celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on 2 September, Hà Nội’s tourism has recorded impressive growth.

The capital welcomed about 3.18 million visitors in August, marking a 27.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

International arrivals reached 709,220, a rise of 42.6 per cent, with 500,000 staying overnight. Domestic tourism also saw a significant increase, totalling 2.47 million visitors, pushing total revenue from tourism in the month to VNĐ12.54 trillion, which is 31.5 per cent higher than in August 2024.

For the first eight months of 2025, Hà Nội is estimated to have received 21.58 million visitors, a 13.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. — VNS