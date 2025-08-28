Display to highlight President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Museum has announced that a special display featuring President Hồ Chí Minh's life and career will be held as part of the Exhibition of National Achievements marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The event will take place from August 28 to September 5 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh Commune of Hà Nội.

The display will present more than 300 documents and images showcasing the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture of Việt Nam, who devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, independence, freedom, democracy, peace and social progress.

Divided into five sections, the display traces his journey: his departure from Sài Gòn in 1911 to seek a path for national salvation; leadership in the August Revolution and proclamation of independence in 1945; guidance during the struggle for reunification after 1954; his role as a symbol of international solidarity; and his sacred testament, written between 1965 and 1969, which remains a torch lighting the way for Việt Nam's development.

Alongside the thematic display, the museum has also set up a ceremonial space featuring a bust of President Hồ Chí Minh against a red backdrop decorated with cultural heritage symbols and the famous quote from his 1946 address “Culture lights the way for the nation to go". — VNA/VNS