Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Display to highlight President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career

August 28, 2025 - 14:30
The display will present more than 300 documents and images showcasing the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture of Việt Nam, who devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, independence, freedom, democracy, peace and social progress.
The special display honours President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Museum has announced that a special display featuring President Hồ Chí Minh's life and career will be held as part of the Exhibition of National Achievements marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The event will take place from August 28 to September 5 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh Commune of Hà Nội.

The display will present more than 300 documents and images showcasing the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture of Việt Nam, who devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, independence, freedom, democracy, peace and social progress.

Divided into five sections, the display traces his journey: his departure from Sài Gòn in 1911 to seek a path for national salvation; leadership in the August Revolution and proclamation of independence in 1945; guidance during the struggle for reunification after 1954; his role as a symbol of international solidarity; and his sacred testament, written between 1965 and 1969, which remains a torch lighting the way for Việt Nam's development.

Alongside the thematic display, the museum has also set up a ceremonial space featuring a bust of President Hồ Chí Minh against a red backdrop decorated with cultural heritage symbols and the famous quote from his 1946 address “Culture lights the way for the nation to go". — VNA/VNS

President Ho Chi Minh exhibition event

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Untouched coastal gems: Three weekend escapes in Khánh Hòa

For travellers seeking to escape the familiar rhythm of city life, the central coast of Việt Nam offers havens where time feels unhurried and nature remains in command. In Khánh Hòa Province, three destinations — Bích Đầm, Ninh Vân and the Stone Park — continue to resist the pull of mass tourism, offering an authentic window into the region’s coastal soul.
Life & Style

Over 3.1 million tourists visit Hà Nội in August

For the eight months of this year, the total number of visitors to Hà Nội reached 21.58 million, up 13.9 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international tourist arrivals were 4.96 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.8 per cent. Total revenue from tourism in the period hit an estimated VNĐ85.8 trillion, up 17.1 per cent.
Life & Style

Exhibition marks National Day with iconic historical artifacts

The display features more than 200 curated photos, documents, and objects, including valuable original artifacts such as the 1919 identity card in France of Nguyễn Ái Quốc, his photography business card, and the 1960 letter he sent to the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) Central Committee.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom