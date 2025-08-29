Quảng Ninh Province takes action to ensure safety of tourists on Hạ Long Bay

QUẢNG NINH In the wake of recent incidents, the tourism-driven province of Quảng Ninh is implementing a wide range of coordinated measures, from ramped-up patrols and technological upgrades to refined operational protocols for tourist boats on Hạ Long Bay, aimed at restoring and strengthening visitors' trust.

In the first seven months of 2025, Quảng Ninh welcomed over 14.6 million tourists, including more than 2.6 million international visitors.

Hạ Long Bay alone drew about 20 per cent of these visitors, making safety on the bay a top priority for provincial authorities and relevant agencies.

Since early August, the provincial Military Command has deployed a medical vessel and two high-speed rescue boats to conduct round-the-clock patrols in Hạ Long Bay. The force helps maintain public order and is fully equipped for emergency response.

Each patrol unit includes six to eight personnel, with dedicated communications and medical teams. The medical ship is fitted with stretchers, oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers and other rescue equipment, ensuring readiness for rapid search and rescue missions.

Safety checks at ports have been tightened, with joint patrols between multiple task forces and the port and waterway authorities.

The Department of Construction has conducted unexpected inspections of tourist vessels’ compliance with inland waterway safety regulations, while the Inland Waterways Port Authority has stepped up unscheduled checks, particularly at night, across ports, docks and mooring areas. Any vessel failing to meet safety criteria faces immediate suspension.

Modern technology is also being integrated into maritime management. In cooperation with the Institute of Earth Sciences under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Quảng Ninh is installing early-warning systems for thunderstorms, squalls and lightning in critical zones across Hạ Long Bay and Bái Tử Long Bay. Linked to the province’s vessel monitoring network, these systems provide real-time weather alerts to both authorities and boat operators for swift action.

All of the nearly 500 tourist boats operating in Hạ Long Bay, including overnight cruise ships, are required to have Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), enabling real-time monitoring of their routes, positions and speeds. The installation of VHF radios, GPS and other safety devices are also mandatory. As of August 11, more than 80 per cent of vessels had complied, with full installation expected by August 15.

Passenger management has become more stringent, with departure clearances granted only after port authorities verify passenger lists. Captains, owners and crew have undergone advanced training in safety equipment operation, while outdated life jackets, fire extinguishers and other rescue gear are being replaced.

Both crew members and enforcement agencies have reinforced their commitment to placing visitors' safety above all else.

The province has also streamlined operational procedures for tourist vessels and prominently displayed hotline numbers at ports, docks and onboard ships, enabling visitors to report any concerns directly to authorities.

At the province’s seven-month tourism review meeting, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Đức An reaffirmed Quảng Ninh’s commitment to sustainable tourism development.

He emphasised continued investment in tourism infrastructure, support for high-quality, in-depth travel products and prioritised resources for the early deployment of advanced storm and lightning warning systems in key maritime areas, safeguarding both visitors and socio-economic activities. VNA/VNS