Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Longan for the ride as tourists rush to Hưng Yên harvest

August 29, 2025 - 07:07
Welcoming visitors to experience the ripe longan season is a new form of tourism for farmers in Hưng Yên. This model offers an effective way to promote local products and gradually bring the province’s speciality closer to both domestic and international consumers.
Visitors to a longan orchard in Hưng Yên. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Văn Nhiều

As the longan orchards in the northern province of Hưng Yên enter the harvest season, local farmers have thrown open their gates to welcome not only traders but also tourists from far and wide. This initiative has boosted their income and helped promote the province’s prized speciality.

One of the busiest orchards these days is that of the Quyết Thắng Specialty Fruit Cooperative in Tân Hưng Commune. The idea of offering tourists the chance to pick and taste longans on the spot came from director of the cooperative Trần Văn Mý.

It struck him after numerous visits to southern provinces, where farmers have developed experiential tourism in a well-organised way. Meanwhile, this form of tourism is yet to take off in Hưng Yên, the 'capital of longan.'

Longan orchards have become a rising tourist attraction in Hưng Yên.VNA/VNS Photo Thế Duyệt

In 2020, he sought permission from local authorities to launch 'Zero-Cost' tours that allow tourists to visit and experience a day working as local farmers. His first visitors were locals but soon, many groups of both Vietnamese and foreigners have also arrived. His orchard is open daily from 8am to 6pm during the longan harvest season. Visitors can enjoy free tastings of longan and take nice photos, and if they wish to buy, the owner will cut and sell the fruit on-site.

Mý said the cooperative publicly shared their phone number online and enhanced their promotion of information and images about the longan season on social media platforms to attract visitors. As a result, there has been a significant increase in tourists to the locality, especially on weekends.

Among the regular tourists to Tân Hưng Commune during the longan harvest season are Nguyễn Thành Độ and his friends from Hà Nội. According to them, picking and tasting the ripe longan right from the orchard left them with unforgettable memories.

“We have visited many longan-growing regions, but always come back to Hưng Yên because the variety and quality of longan here are unmatched. The experience of harvesting and savouring the delicious fruit right on the spot is truly wonderful,” Độ said.

Building quality tourism product

Welcoming visitors to experience the ripe longan season is a new form of tourism for farmers in Hưng Yên. This approach serves as an effective channel for promoting and introducing local products, gradually bringing Hưng Yên’s speciality closer to consumers both domestically and internationally.

The longan from Hưng Yên is known for its sweet, juicy flesh and aromatic fragrance. VNA/VNS Photo Thế Duyệt

“The influx of customers to the orchards is a positive sign,” said Bùi Xuân Sử, Deputy Director of the Nễ Châu Longan Cooperative in Tân Hưng Commune.

“Currently, 5 out of 18 hectares of longans in the cooperative are grown organically. This season, in addition to welcoming visitors, the cooperative has also exported several orders to the European market, bringing great joy to the local community,” he added.

Director of the Global Food Import-Export Joint Stock Company Nguyễn Đức Hưng believes that quality products lead to successful tourism. Instead of focusing on quantity, farmers in Hưng Yên should concentrate on quality and consistently apply safe production processes such as VietGAP and GlobalGAP.

Certified products with traceability not only ensure consumer safety but also serve as a 'passport' to enter major supermarkets and demanding export markets, where prices are often higher and more stable.

Locals should also leverage social media platforms and e-commerce sites to promote their products, he added. For instance, an engaging story about the clean longan cultivation process or a cheerful harvesting video can attract many customers.

Welcoming visitors to experience the ripe longan season is a new form of tourism for farmers in Hưng Yên.  VNA/VNS Photo Thế Duyệt

Director of the Hưng Yên Provincial Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyễn Thị Sen said the locality would develop various tourism products related to local life and agricultural production activities, as well as develop souvenir products and specialties.

Farmers are encouraged to continue improving quality and cultivating organically, ensuring food safety and hygiene and maintaining green, clean and beautiful orchards to promote sustainable tourism linked to environmental protection.

The province’s tourism sector will continue to focus on training human resources, promoting advertising, and connecting tours and routes with destinations within the province.

Emphasis will be placed on developing high-quality, diverse, and distinctive agricultural and rural tourism products that offer experiential value and high added value, reflecting regional features.

“This will contribute to making Hưng Yên tourism a unique and novel destination, becoming an important economic sector for the province,” Sen noted. VNS

Hưng Yên logan ntellectual property links longan value chain sales tourism destination travel

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hà Nội paints the town red for August celebrations

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Ba Đình Ward, will launch the Sắc Đỏ Ba Đình (Red Colour of Ba Đình) programme — a series of activities promoting Hà Nội’s cultural and historical tourism in 2025.
Life & Style

Display to highlight President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career

The display will present more than 300 documents and images showcasing the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture of Việt Nam, who devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, independence, freedom, democracy, peace and social progress.
Life & Style

Special stamp exhibition marks Việt Nam's 80th National Day

The exhibition, which runs until September 27, aims to highlight and honour the documentary and artistic value of postage stamps as a medium for preserving history and reflecting Việt Nam's culture, politics, and major events, particularly the August Revolution of 1945, the National Day, and the early years of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.
Life & Style

Gia Lai festival spotlights forest, sea heritage

A highlight of the festival is the oceanic tuna culinary art show, offering free tastings prepared by cooks from HCM City, Australia, Thailand, Japan, and the Gia Lai Culinary Culture Association who will present tuna dishes in European, Asian, and Vietnamese styles.
Life & Style

Untouched coastal gems: Three weekend escapes in Khánh Hòa

For travellers seeking to escape the familiar rhythm of city life, the central coast of Việt Nam offers havens where time feels unhurried and nature remains in command. In Khánh Hòa Province, three destinations — Bích Đầm, Ninh Vân and the Stone Park — continue to resist the pull of mass tourism, offering an authentic window into the region’s coastal soul.
Life & Style

Over 3.1 million tourists visit Hà Nội in August

For the eight months of this year, the total number of visitors to Hà Nội reached 21.58 million, up 13.9 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international tourist arrivals were 4.96 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.8 per cent. Total revenue from tourism in the period hit an estimated VNĐ85.8 trillion, up 17.1 per cent.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom