Free film screenings mark Việt Nam's 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — As part of the national exhibition “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness,” marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2), Hà Nội audiences will have a chance to enjoy 50 films free of charge along with artist exchange activities.

The film screening programme runs from August 28 to September 5 at Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội's Đông Anh Commune.

The selection covers a wide range of genres, from revolutionary war films and documentaries to feature films and animations. Among the notable works are Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano), Lật Mặt 7: Một Điều Ước (Face Off 7: A Wish), Địa Đạo (Tunnel – The Sun in the Darkness, Chung Một Dòng Sông (On the Same River), Mắt Biếc (Dreamy Eyes), and Em Bé Hà Nội (The Little Girl of Hà Nội).

The films are expected to bring audiences both a look back at heroic historical memories and a taste of modern, youthful storytelling. Screenings will take place throughout the day in a 200 sq.m theatre equipped with 150 seats.

Alongside film screenings, audiences will be able to meet with filmmakers and actors. At 10 am on August 28, a talk will be held with the crew of Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano, including director Phi Tiến Sơn, artist Vũ Việt Hưng, and actresses Cao Thùy Linh, Thùy Trang, and Bùi Hải Vy.

Later the same day, audiences can join an exchange with the team of Face Off 7: A Wish, featuring director Lý Hải, producer Minh Hà, and actor Quách Ngọc Tuyên, and two actresses Trần Thị Trâm Anh, and Trần Thị Thanh Hiền.

The programme is expected to offer an inspiring cinematic experience while fostering closer interaction between artists and the public within the framework of the exhibition. — VNA/VNS