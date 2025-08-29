OV teachers actively preserve, promote Vietnamese language

HÀ NỘI — A training course for overseas Vietnamese teachers abroad, which serves as a bridge connecting Vietnamese expats with their homeland, closed in Hà Nội on August 28.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said overseas Vietnamese language teachers participated in nearly 20 formal sessions covering in-depth topics such as modern teaching methods, digital technology applications, classroom management, literature appreciation, and guidance on teaching Vietnamese as either a native or foreign language.

The programme also featured thematic seminars, teaching practicums, and field trips to locations, including Hà Nội, Thái Nguyên, and Ninh Bình.

Earlier, on the opening day of the training course, participants attended the closing ceremony of the “Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad in 2025,” which recognised the community’s efforts in preserving the language worldwide and highlighted the crucial role and responsibility of teachers abroad in promoting the nation’s language.

Going forward, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the SCOV will continue to support teachers, not only through annual training programmes but also with practical assistance, including supplying teaching materials and linking a global network of Vietnamese language educators.

“We hope that every teacher will not only plant the seeds of knowledge but also act as a cultural bridge, enabling overseas Vietnamese students to strengthen their connection to their mother tongue and, in turn, deepen their ties to their national heritage,” Kiên emphasised.

He expressed his hope that the knowledge and experience gained will inspire teachers to keep innovating and being creative in teaching Vietnamese, as the language serves not only as a means of communication but also as a bridge linking overseas Vietnamese youth to Việt Nam's traditions, values, and cultural spirit. — VNA/VNS