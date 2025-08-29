‘Red Rain’ surpasses VNĐ150 billion at box office

HÀ NỘI — Film Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has grossed more than VNĐ150 billion in ticket sales, setting a new benchmark for a historical, revolutionary war film in Việt Nam.

According to figures from Box Office Việt Nam, the film had earned VNĐ159.167 billion (over US$6 million) as of 10 am on August 27.

Earlier, film Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark) had created a box-office sensation with revenue of about VNĐ172 billion, a figure considered remarkable for a war-themed production. However, industry watchers expect Red Rain to surpass this record soon.

The film became the first revolutionary war title to break the VNĐ100 billion barrier in just four days, before topping VNĐ150 billion on its sixth day in cinemas.

Inspired by the 81-day battle at Quảng Trị Citadel, Mưa Đỏ was produced by the People’s Army Cinema and directed by Meritorious Artist Đặng Thái Huyền. It is the third revolutionary war-themed production to secure a nationwide release, following the experimental Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano) in early 2024 and Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối, released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Featuring a largely young cast, including several debut performers, the film has been lauded for its emotional impact on audiences. At present, Mưa Đỏ holds the highest number of screenings across the country. — VNA/VNS