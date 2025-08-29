Phú Quốc hoped to welcome over 7 million visitors this year

AN GIANG — Phú Quốc special zone in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is cementing its position as a prime destination for visitors in Việt Nam and the world, expecting to welcome more than 7 million tourist arrivals this year.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Bùi Quốc Thái, in the first eight months of 2025, Phú Quốc welcomed over 6 million tourists, or 82.8 per cent of the annual plan, including more than 1 million international holidaymakers. Tourism revenues have reached nearly VNĐ28.3 trillion (over US$1 billion), already exceeding the yearly target by 20.3 per cent.

This robust growth reflects the island's magnetic appeal, driven by modern infrastructure with Phú Quốc International Airport and high-speed vessels that ensure seamless connectivity. Besides, it boasts an impressive array of four and five-star resorts, premium entertainment complexes, and diverse tourism products that deliver unique experiences tailored to visitor expectations.

Preparations for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027 have provided significant momentum for infrastructure development, further enhancing Phú Quốc's ability to attract global visitors.

As the National Day holiday is approaching, local authorities anticipated a surge in the number of visitors drawn by the island’s stunning landscapes, vibrant cultural events, entertainment activities, and various promotional offers from travel firms.

Thái said international visitors are on the rise as compared to the previous year, particularly from India, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and Europe, creating momentum for the year’s final months.

Besides, a growing influx of Muslim travelers from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and most recently the Middle East has opened promising opportunities. At the World Islamic Tourism Trade Expo (WITEX 2025) in Malaysia, tour operators said Phú Quốc could become a preferred high-quality destination for this fast-expanding market if it continues to improve its services. — VNA/VNS