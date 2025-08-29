Việt Nam shines at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025

JAKARTA — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is showcasing its proudcts and destinations in Vietnam at the ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 that opened in Indonesia on August 28.

Organised annually by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), the event is one of the country’s largest tourism fairs, offering promotional tour packages, flights, and accommodations. The four-day event featured more than 60 booths from airlines, travel agencies, hotels, resorts, and tourism boards,

Trần Tuấn Nghĩa, Chief Representative of Vietnam Airlines in Indonesia, said the event was an opportunity to strengthen air connectivity between the two countries.

He revealed plans to launch a Hà Nội–Jakarta route soon, reaffirming the airline’s strong presence in the market.

Addressing the event, ASTINDO Vice Chairman Anton Sumarli said the fair not only promotes domestic and international destinations but also serves as a platform to connect airlines, tour operators, and international partners, helping drive Indonesia’s tourism growth.

At the event, many Indonesian travel agencies showcased Vietnam as a popular destination. Promotions and customised tours to Hà Nội, Sapa, and Đà Nẵng were featured.

Jeslyn Kyla, representative of Obaja Travel, noted that Indonesian visitors are particularly impressed by Việt Nam's cool climate and diverse cuisine, making the country an attractive choice for repeat visits. — VNA/VNS