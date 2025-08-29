President Hồ Chí Minh's bookcase presented to relic site in Thailand's Udon Thani

BANGKOK — The Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on August 27 presented an “Uncle Hồ’s Bookshelf” to a memorial site dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand.

The handover formed part of a series of activities hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen to honour President Hồ Chí Minh and celebrate the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2).

The bookshelf comprises more than 300 titles carefully selected by Hà Nội's Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site. These publications, in Vietnamese, Thai, and English, provide valuable documentation about the late leader. Many of them were newly released by the relic site and contain important materials on his life and revolutionary career, particularly his activities in Thailand from 1928 to 1929.

Nguyễn Văn Dương, Deputy Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, said the donation aims to enrich the Udon Thani site’s collection for research and dissemination about the President.

According to the management board of the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in Udon Thani, the bookshelf is not only an invaluable spiritual gift but also a treasure of knowledge with profound historical and cultural values. It serves as an important resource to help educate younger generations and the Vietnamese community in Thailand about Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, patriotism, and the spirit of national unity.

The board pledged to preserve and maximise the value of the bookshelf in the service of local people, the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani, and visitors, thereby spreading pride and solidarity across generations.

Nguyễn Thị Vân, deputy head of the Udon Thani relic site, noted that local Thai schools offering Vietnamese language courses have also organised visits, training activities, and book borrowing. Students in Udon Thani can access these books to learn about President Hồ Chí Minh’s ethics, ideology, and career, which will help them build stronger connections with Việt Nam in the future, she said.

Earlier, a delegation from the Hà Nội site had donated a “Uncle Hồ’s Bookshelf” with over 300 titles and planted a bụt mọc (Taxodium distichum) tree at the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Site in Nakhon Phanom province, northeastern Thailand. — VNA/VNS