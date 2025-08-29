Việt Nam’s happiness shines bright after 80 years

HÀ NỘI — Celebrating 80 years of independence, Việt Nam proudly showcases remarkable socio-economic progress, with the happiness of its people firmly at the heart of national development. This focus on well-being inspired the photo and video exhibition Việt Nam Hạnh Phúc (Happy Việt Nam), which opened yesterday at the National Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội, capturing the spirit and joy of the nation’s journey.

Part of the broader Exhibition on Socio-Economic Achievements, the event offers a unique experience blending art and technology. Its highlight is an immersive display integrating 3D, virtual reality (VR) and Metaverse technologies under the theme Việt Nam Hạnh Phúc, featuring 150 photographs and 30 video works. These are organised into three categories: Happy Land, Happy People and Happy Moments. The pieces were selected from over 20,000 submissions sent by contributors from both Việt Nam and abroad via the digital platform Vietnam.vn.

Using 3D mapping and augmented reality (AR), visitors can explore 80 years of national development and interact with a multi-layered digital map covering 34 provinces and cities, accessible through Vietnam.vn. The exhibition also introduces a miniature version of the traditional public loudspeaker system, once used to broadcast government messages.

A standout feature is the collection of 1,000 folk art gifts created by visitors themselves, alongside 29,220 commemorative items bearing the Happy Việt Nam imprint.

According to the Department of Grassroots Information and External Communication under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism representative, Trần Tuấn, the number 29,220 symbolises 80 years multiplied by 365 days. These gifts include everyday items, such as notebooks and desk calendars with cultural themes.

Examples include the ‘80 Years + S’ notebook, representing a continuous journey of learning; the ‘34 Provinces’ notebook, highlighting the diversity of Vietnamese culture; and the ‘Happy Việt Nam’ notebook, reflecting the aspirations of the younger generation.

Traditional art is also honoured through lacquer paintings by folk artisans, including a recreation of the Capital-Moving Decree issued by Emperor Lý Thái Tổ in 1010, when the capital was relocated from Hoa Lư (Ninh Bình) to Thăng Long (Hà Nội). Visitors are invited not only to admire these works but also to participate in creating folk paintings alongside professional artists. Each participant receives their own handcrafted piece as a keepsake.

Interactive activities further enrich the experience, including photo opportunities at the photo booth, message-sharing on the Tree of Happiness and contributions to the digital mosaic Map of Happiness, composed of 800 puzzle pieces.

Through the exhibition space, the organisers aim to spread the message of a 'Happy Việt Nam,' where happiness arises from great achievements reflected in everyday moments.

The exhibition runs until September 5, offering a vibrant reflection of Việt Nam’s journey and its enduring commitment to collective well-being. — VNS