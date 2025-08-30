New tourism products launched to attract holidaymakers

HCM CITY — Tourism businesses across Việt Nam are unveiling a wide range of new products and services in anticipation of a surge in travel demand during the upcoming National Day holiday on September 2. Authorities and enterprises alike are working to ensure that visitors enjoy safe, diverse and meaningful experiences across the country.

In the southeast coastal region, operators have introduced distinctive tours designed to showcase the daily life and culture of local communities.

Among the highlights are the “One day as a fisherman” journey, where visitors can join local crews to cast nets and experience seafaring traditions, and the Cham cultural tour, which opens a window into the rituals, architecture and artistic heritage of the Cham people in areas such as Mũi Né and Phú Quý Island. These products are expected to broaden the tourism appeal of the region beyond its well-known beaches.

In Khánh Hòa Province, Nha Trang Old Craft Village has launched a new live performance recreating the cultural and historical depth of the locality. The show is accompanied by activities that enable tourists to try their hands at traditional handicrafts, participate in folk games and sample authentic Vietnamese dishes.

According to the organisers, the aim is to combine entertainment with education, allowing audiences to gain a deeper appreciation of local traditions.

The Mekong Delta is also preparing unique attractions. At Cồn Sơn in Cần Thơ City, the local cooperative has been busy readying an unusual but much-anticipated experience for holidaymakers. Nearly 80 ducks will interact playfully with tourists by pecking gently at their hands and feet, while buffaloes roam with flocks of storks on their backs — a familiar rural image of the south brought vividly to life.

This follows earlier successes such as the “flying snakehead fish” and “flying menu” performances, making “storks landing on buffaloes” the third innovative “flying” product.

Such initiatives highlight the close community involvement and connection to nature characteristic of the delta. Currently, more than 63 domestic and international travel companies have partnered with the Cồn Sơn cooperative to include it as a stop for visitors seeking to experience the waterways and southern cuisine.

Đà Nẵng is preparing to roll out three types of “tourism passports” from September 1, themed on cuisine, heritage and green travel. Each passport introduces more than 180 destinations across the city, inviting visitors to collect stamps, redeem gifts and enjoy exclusive offers. A total of 10,000 printed copies and 10,000 digital versions will be issued.

Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh, Director of the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the passports would encourage tourists to explore the city in depth and engage with it as residents do. New industrial and cultural tours are also being promoted, including visits to the Chu Lai automobile plant, Heineken brewery, Sunkraft craft beer workshop, Ngọc Linh ginseng farms and pơ mu forests.

In the Central Highlands, Gia Lai Province is drawing attention with a science exploration package at the Quy Nhơn Science and Innovation Centre. The centre will increase to six daily science shows from early September, with highlights including telescope-assisted stargazing. This has quickly become a favourite activity for families with children, offering both education and entertainment.

Historical tours are another popular choice for the holiday. Travel agencies are offering routes such as Hà Nội–Tuyên Quang–Cao Bằng, priced between VNĐ3.5 million and VNĐ4.2 million, with visits to Định Hóa Safety zone, the Tân Trào banyan tree and Pác Bó Cave. These destinations played a pivotal role in the country’s revolutionary history.

Another programme, the “Northwest in the autumn of independence” tour, covers Hà Nội, Mộc Châu and Điện Biên over five days and four nights, with prices from VNĐ11.4 million. According to Flamingo Redtours, the journeys are designed to bring history to life, offering travellers a reflective experience where the story of independence is relived through monuments and landscapes.

In Lâm Đồng Province, preparations are under way to welcome large numbers of visitors to Đà Lạt and surrounding areas.

The Valley of Love will grant a 10 per cent discount on online ticket purchases, while the Đà Lạt cable car line, stretching over 2,200 metres, will be decorated with national flags to create a festive atmosphere. At Langbiang, tourists will be able to learn more about the culture of the indigenous K’Ho community through exhibitions, performances and direct interaction with residents.

The Măng Đen eco-tourism area in Kon Tum Province has already witnessed a rise in visitor numbers even before the holiday begins. Key attractions include high-tech agricultural zones, Pa Sỹ waterfall and the local weekend market.

The commune currently has about 1,500 accommodation rooms, 90 per cent of which were fully booked by August 24. Local officials anticipate tourist arrivals during the holiday to increase by around 30 per cent, reflecting the growing popularity of the destination for both nature and cultural tourism.

Further south, Cà Mau Province has tightened safety measures at Mũi Cà Mau National Park, where tourists often travel by boat through extensive mangrove forests. The park management has pledged to conduct strict inspections of all vessels, reminding operators to comply fully with traffic laws and technical standards.

Nguyễn Quốc Thanh, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said all service providers have been ordered not to use unregistered or unsafe means of transport when carrying passengers, ensuring that visitors can enjoy their journeys in comfort and safety.

With new products introduced nationwide, from cultural showcases and rural experiences to scientific discovery and historical reflection, Việt Nam’s tourism sector is set for a vibrant National Day holiday.

The combination of local creativity, community participation and official oversight promises visitors not only relaxation but also meaningful connections with the country’s diverse landscapes and traditions. VNS