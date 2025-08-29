Old quarter house cherishes historical memories of Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Nestled within the vibrant bustle of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, House No 48 on Hàng Ngang Street stands as a silent witness to a defining chapter in Việt Nam’s history. This unassuming residence became the nerve centre for the Central Committee and President Hồ Chí Minh during the crucial early days of the August Revolution in 1945.

Within its walls, pivotal decisions shaping domestic and foreign policy were forged, laying the groundwork for the provisional government and setting the stage for the nation’s Independence Day celebrations.

It was here that President Hồ Chí Minh crafted the Declaration of Independence, a document that not only proclaimed the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam but also embodied the nation’s enduring quest for freedom, sovereignty, and the fundamental rights of its people.

Revolutionary House

House No 48 on Hàng Ngang Street features the typical architecture of a 'tube house' commonly found in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter.

With two entrances leading to Hàng Ngang and Hàng Cân streets, it provided a strategic advantage for secrecy and observation — making it an ideal and secure working location for President Hồ Chí Minh and the Central Committee.

The first floor housed a silk shop, while the upper floors were used for living, meetings and storage. The building was rebuilt in a four-storey Western architectural style in 1942.

It served as President Hồ’s temporary residence upon his return from the Việt Bắc resistance zone to Hà Nội in the early days following the August 1945 Revolution. He stayed and worked at this house from August 25 to early September 1945.

Its owners, Trịnh Văn Bô and Hoàng Thị Minh Hồ, donated a large amount of gold and contributed to the Independence Fund and Golden Week as a demonstration of their commitment to the revolution.

After the successful August Revolution, the family moved to Việt Bắc with the government and was awarded the First-Class Independence Medal. The house was restored as a revolutionary historical site in 1970 and designated a national historical and cultural site in 1979.

Documents and original items related to the president’s life and work have been kept at the house.

Awakening History

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the successful August Revolution and National Day, the Hà Nội City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front organised a ceremony to unveil a commemorative plaque for House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street.

A scientific exhibition, adopting mapping technology, VR and holograms, has also been set up within the house, enriching its documentary depth and educational value as a heritage site.

“This is the result of a serious process of preservation, research and innovation, reflecting Hà Nội’s commitment to renewing its approach and enhancing the promotion of cultural heritage values in the context of digital transformation,” said Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports Bạch Liên Hương.

The exhibition space is organised into three main themes, creating a continuous narrative of history and culture. The first theme introduces House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street and its owners, the family of Trịnh Văn Bô and Hoàng Thị Minh Hồ. Visitors can explore the house’s special historical significance and the family’s substantial contributions to the revolution.

The second theme showcases the historical context and the necessity of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945. Modern technologies such as holograms, mapping and VR help the public visualise images of President Hồ Chí Minh drafting and reading the Declaration at Ba Đình Square, capturing the atmosphere of Hà Nội in 1945 and the fervent spirit of the August Revolution.

The third theme emphasises the significance of the Declaration of Independence and the journey to protect national independence. The exhibition space features a traditional-style room dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh, expressing gratitude for his immense contributions.

The exhibition space also presents the family’s silk weaving profession, connecting heritage with the community through interactive activities and craft workshops, enhancing the public’s experience and engagement with the heritage.

Tourist attraction

During the days when Hà Nội is adorned with flags and flowers, people from across the country turn their attention to the great festival of the nation. House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street is a significant landmark that people visit to immerse themselves in the heroic narrative of the August days of 1945.

“We often visit historical sites to honour the contributions of our ancestors every Independence Day,” said Lê Quang Trung, a resident of Long Biên Ward, Hà Nội, and a visitor to the historic house.

“When I come to House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang, I feel a sense of the sacred and the solemn. This is a significant landmark for educating future generations about revolutionary traditions. The display and preservation efforts here are also conducted scientifically and are easily accessible, making it convenient for people from all walks of life to visit.”

Visiting the historical site for the first time on September 2, Phương Anh, who works in the communications field, expressed: “Seeing the place where President Hồ wrote the Declaration of Independence, I feel incredibly proud. The Declaration not only affirms the self-reliance of a small nation but also marks the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. Standing in this significant location tied to that momentous event, I feel deeply moved.”

Regarding the responsibilities of today’s youth, Anh believed: “We have a significant responsibility to preserve and promote historical and cultural values.

“Independence and peace today were not achieved by chance; they were earned through the sacrifices of many generations of our ancestors.

“Understanding history helps us cherish the happiness of today and serves as a foundation for each young person to move forward and contribute to the nation’s development.” VNS