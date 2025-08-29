Anthem in art and motion celebrates 80 years of national pride

HÀ NỘI — Striking a chord between history and harmony, the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum, in collaboration with violinist Trịnh Minh Hiền, has released a music video (MV) titled Tiến Quân Ca. This special work of art blends powerful visual imagery of national treasures with the sacred melody of the national anthem, creating a moving tribute to the country’s heritage.

The MV premiered on the museum’s digital platforms on August 28 to mark the 80th anniversaries of National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) and the Traditional Day of the Cultural Industry (August 28, 1945–2025). It stands as both an artistic creation and a heartfelt homage, honouring Việt Nam’s enduring history of struggle in building and defending the nation.

The MV vividly features nine national treasures and many other unique works, such as a statue of President Hồ Chí Minh, a portrait of heroine Võ Thị Sáu, an image of hero Nguyễn Văn Trỗi holding a three-pronged bomb, along with paintings and statues depicting the heroic spirit of previous generations.

Together, they form 'visual milestones' that encapsulate the country’s history in art, powerfully illustrating every heroic note of the anthem Tiến Quân Ca.

Violinist Hiền took charge of the music performance in the video. Her delicate and emotional performance, as well as the beautiful melodies, contributed to promoting the national anthem and Vietnamese fine arts.

Italian director of photography Gianmarco Maccabruno Giometti handled the visuals and editing, bringing a fresh, artistic perspective that accentuated the beauty of the museum space and its artworks. The harmony between sound and imagery creates a solemn yet deeply moving experience.

With this project, the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum's managers hoped to spread historical and artistic values to the general public, especially the younger generation. They also affirmed the role of fine arts in reflecting and preserving national memories.

The MV Tiến Quân Ca is considered a testament to the creative collaboration between the museum, artists and international teams. It is part of an effort to renew the way of introducing artistic heritage, so that fine arts are not only memories of the past, but also a source of living inspiration in today’s life. VNS

https://youtu.be/m2m44mlJr7I