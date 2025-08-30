Crowds stay up all night, awaiting the A80 rehearsal

HÀ NỘI —Tens of thousands of people stayed awake through the night, eagerly waiting for 6.30am on August 30, 2025, the start of the rehearsal parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80).
|Smiling faces showed no sign of fatigue after a sleepless night as people gathered on Văn Cao Street at 4 am on August 30. VNA/VNS Photos
|Large crowds gathered at the Cửa Nam area, braving the rain as they waited for the rehearsal (taken at 4.15am on August 30).
|People on Văn Cao Street in the early morning of August 30.
|A large number of war veterans and people of merit gathered early at the end of Hùng Vương Street from the evening of August 29, patiently waiting for the opening of the A80 rehearsal (taken at 3.50am on August 30).
|From early morning, a large number of war veterans gathered at the intersection of Hàng Bài – Tràng Tiền – Hàng Khay – Đinh Tiên Hoàng to witness the A80 rehearsal (taken at 5.30am).
|People braved the rain as they waited for the A80 rehearsal.
|From early morning, many war veterans and their families gathered on Hàng Bài Street to witness the A80 rehearsal.
|Nguyễn Văn Cần, 87, from Giáp Bát Ward, Hà Nội, brought a portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh as he arrived early to witness the historic national celebration.
|Urban sanitation workers also shared a sleepless night with the public, promptly collecting waste to ensure cleanliness and order along the parade routes (taken at 4.14am on August 30 at the Cửa Nam area).