Circus performance to pay tribute to national heroes

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Circus Federation will organise a special annual show to celebrate the Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs Day that falls on July 27, at the Central Circus House.

The spirit of Trường Sơn trail ex-soldiers and the national liberation cause will be depicted through the programme.

The show will include performances of acrobatics, juggling and magician tricks.

With the theme of returning to one's roots and showing gratitude, the Circus Federation hopes that through the language of circus, it will help the younger generation deeply feel the heroic spirit and sacrifice of the soldiers during the resistance war.

The programme will take place on July 25-27 at the Vietnam Circus Federation in Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội. VNS