Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Moscow to host Việt Nam Culture Festival for first time

July 19, 2025 - 12:21
Festival-goers will be treated to performances of Vietnamese water puppetry, enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and take part in creative cooking workshops. There will be a special art programme which features performances by artists from both countries, showcasing the sounds of traditional Vietnamese instruments.
A dance performance by artists from the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre at the Việt Nam Cultural Days in Russia on July 2. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — The Việt Nam Culture Festival will be held in Moscow for the first time from July 25 to August 3, according to the official website of the Moscow City Administration.

The event, to be jointly organised by the administration of Moscow and the Embassy of Việt Nam in Russia, will take place at Manezhnaya Square, an iconic location adjacent to the Red Square, known for hosting major cultural events and attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors. The event is timed to coincide with the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Natalia Sergunina, Deputy Mayor of Moscow.

Festival-goers will be treated to performances of Vietnamese water puppetry, enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and take part in creative cooking workshops. There will be a special art programme which features performances by artists from both countries, showcasing the sounds of traditional Vietnamese instruments.

Among the highlights are culinary lessons where foreign chefs will guide participants in preparing Vietnamese dishes such as bánh cốm (green rice cake) and phở bò (beef noodle soup), which have garnered international acclaim for their unique flavours and cultural significance.

Visitors will also have the chance to experience hands-on Vietnamese folk culture through activities such as making tò he (toy figurines made from rice powder), learning about Đông Hồ folk paintings, trying out Vietnamese folk dances, and exploring the intricate art of Vietnamese lacquerware. — VNA/VNS

Russia friendship diplomatic Russia

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Play brings President Hồ Chí Minh's legacy to Russian audiences

The show took place at the Grand Hall of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. It was presented by the Lệ Ngọc Theatre with the support of Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, as part of the Việt Nam–Russia Friendship Symphony art programme.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom