Moscow to host Việt Nam Culture Festival for first time

MOSCOW — The Việt Nam Culture Festival will be held in Moscow for the first time from July 25 to August 3, according to the official website of the Moscow City Administration.

The event, to be jointly organised by the administration of Moscow and the Embassy of Việt Nam in Russia, will take place at Manezhnaya Square, an iconic location adjacent to the Red Square, known for hosting major cultural events and attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors. The event is timed to coincide with the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Natalia Sergunina, Deputy Mayor of Moscow.

Festival-goers will be treated to performances of Vietnamese water puppetry, enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and take part in creative cooking workshops. There will be a special art programme which features performances by artists from both countries, showcasing the sounds of traditional Vietnamese instruments.

Among the highlights are culinary lessons where foreign chefs will guide participants in preparing Vietnamese dishes such as bánh cốm (green rice cake) and phở bò (beef noodle soup), which have garnered international acclaim for their unique flavours and cultural significance.

Visitors will also have the chance to experience hands-on Vietnamese folk culture through activities such as making tò he (toy figurines made from rice powder), learning about Đông Hồ folk paintings, trying out Vietnamese folk dances, and exploring the intricate art of Vietnamese lacquerware. — VNA/VNS