Portugal, UK light up the skies over Đà Nẵng

June 22, 2025 - 15:31
The two teams completed the night with a perfect performance in the 11th edition of the largest fireworks festival in Việt Nam since 2008.

 

Fireworks of Portugal at the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. Photo courtesy of DIFF

ĐÀ NẴNG – Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal and Pyrotex Fireworx from the UK brought a fireworks-filled performance to the Hàn River with more than 10,000 fireworks launched on the fourth night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2025) on June 21.

The two European teams, in turn, lit up a spectacular aerial showdown of light art performance with magic technical mastery and emotional depth in matching the theme ‘Sustainable Development’.

Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal, a newcomer to DIFF 2025, with a century of expertise, showed off their prestigious pyrotechnic brands with time-honoured craftsmanship.

It decorated the sky of Đà Nẵng with signature effects like volcanoes, comets, and waterfalls of light in a world-class performance of ‘The Grand Symphony of Light for a Green Future'.

 

Fireworks performance of the UK at the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. Photo courtesy of DIFF

Meanwhile, the return of the UK’s Pyrotex Fireworx came with a surge of emotion to the DIFF, with a new show titled ‘Emotional Risings', displaying breathtaking visual artistry.

Pyrotex Fireworx inspired empathy and human connection with nature and the wider community using nearly 8,000 custom-made fireworks combined with modern lighting effects and a distinctive musical arrangement.

The two teams completed the night with a perfect performance in the 11th edition of the largest fireworks festival in Việt Nam since 2008.

Earlier, teams from Việt Nam, Finland, Poland, Canada and China had finished their performance between May 31st and June 14th.  

Italy and newcomer South Korea will perform on the fifth night on June 28. VNS

