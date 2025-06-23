Man with brittle bone disease helps the community

BẮC GIANG - Among the five delegates representing the northern province of Bắc Giang at the upcoming 'National Congress of Advanced Youngsters Following Uncle Hồ’s Teachings 2025', one name stands out: Thân Ngọc Mạnh.

"It is an honour for me, and I’m proud of it," Mạnh said ahead of his trip to HCM City, where the congress will take place from 16 to 18 May.

The national congress aims to recognise outstanding individuals who exemplify the study and practice of President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle. The event will be held in both face-to-face and online formats, embracing modern and flexible digital platforms to reach a broader audience.

Mạnh was born in 1991 with brittle bone disease — but he has never let his condition define his limits. Inspired by Uncle Hồ’s teachings, he has chosen perseverance over despair, constantly striving to better himself and lead a life of value.

His inclusion in the congress is not only a personal milestone, but also a testament to how society continues to appreciate and support people with disabilities who contribute meaningfully to their communities.

As he was growing up, his peers grew taller and stronger. But Mạnh’s body gradually shrank, and his physical condition left him unable to move independently. He relied entirely on his family for everyday tasks. Although he was eager to learn, his challenging circumstances meant he was unable to attend school. Yet, while his body was fragile, his intellect proved strong.

When he was 22 years old, he received a mobile phone. That simple device opened a window to the world, allowing him to learn, connect and explore. He began teaching himself the alphabet and spelling, and over time, he became fluent in reading and writing.

After his family's living conditions improved, his mother bought him an electric wheelchair, which helped him move around by himself to interact with people and start participating in village activities.

The Đức Liễn residential group is located next to large industrial parks in Nếnh and Tăng Tiến wards in Việt Yên township, so security is complicated. Following the COVID-19 quarantine, thefts in Đức Liễn occurred more and more frequently. Motorbikes and even people's dogs have been stolen, according to Mạnh.

Mạnh came up with the idea of creating a team of protectors to deal with theft in the village and ensure security and order. After telling his friends and family, he went to each house to persuade everyone to join the team, which would govern itself and help maintain peace in the village. Almost everyone quickly got on board.

After meeting the ward's Public Security division to get approval and support for the team, in July 2021, the Hồng Thái People's Committee passed a decision to set up the self-governing group.

Since its establishment, the team has drawn in more than 70 members, including young and middle-aged villagers. Around 20 are regular participants in daily patrols and night duty, which are divided into three shifts.

Mạnh and other supporters helped raise funds from benefactors to buy uniforms and patrol equipment for the team and install cameras on the main roads in the village for security.

Thus far, nearly 30 cameras and three barrier posts have been installed at the entrances and exits of the residential group. They can be operated with a mobile app remote control.

Mạnh is currently in charge of promulgating policies and guidelines implemented by the ward security forces, surveillance of the residential area through the security cameras with his phone, and receiving updates about any issues from residents. He is also in charge of controlling the barrier if something does occur.

According to Mạnh, an alarm bell is located between two different residential groups, and a person living nearby is assigned to ring the bell when necessary.

Whether day or night, if a thief is spotted on patrol or through security cameras, Mạnh will notify the security team, then call someone to ring the alarm bell and immediately close the barriers. Team members, with help from other local residents, will chase after the suspect.

Since its establishment, the self-governing team has worked to catch thieves.

In late 2021, the group detected two young men showing suspicious behaviour while riding a motorbike. Checkpoints were closed, the alarm was raised, and team members and residents pursued the suspects, eventually catching them and securing evidence.

According to Thân Mậu Nguyễn, a resident of Đức Liễn, the presence of the self-governing team has significantly improved security in the area.

Nguyễn said that since the team was formed, public safety has been ensured. People no longer worry about theft and feel more secure, with local order maintained and residents more aware about security thanks to the team's effective work.

Beyond his role in community safety, Mạnh is also actively involved in social and charitable activities. He currently serves as the Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Disabled Youth Club of Bắc Giang Province. In this role, Mạnh proactively advises the club’s Board of Directors, helping to coordinate support programmes, mobilise donations and create opportunities for people with disabilities to better integrate into society. He also takes part in local charity campaigns.

During the 2021 COVID-19 outbreak in Việt Yên, Mạnh raised approximately VNĐ20 million (just under US$800) to purchase medical supplies and essential goods for local residents. He also mobilised VNĐ94 million to help build a house for Thân Văn Vui in Đức Liễn.

Mạnh is also an active partner of local authorities in promoting digital transformation. He has helped guide residents in registering and activating e-identification accounts on the VNeID app. Thanks to these efforts, more than 70 per cent of the local population have installed and activated their accounts.

In addition, he has organised charitable events to collect and distribute winter clothing for children and underprivileged residents in remote and mountainous areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Văn Tấn, head of Public Security in Hồng Thái Ward, Việt Yên Town, praised Mạnh’s contributions: “Although Mạnh was born with brittle bone disease, his determination and resilience exemplify the spirit of the late President Hồ Chí Minh’s saying, 'tàn nhưng không phế' – disabled but not useless,” he said.

“He plays an active role in ensuring local security and order, and he established the self-governing team in Đức Liễn, where he remains a key figure in its continued operation. It is an effective model in crime prevention and ensuring security and order at the grassroots level.

“Thanks to his and the team’s efforts, the security situation here has greatly improved. Since the beginning of the year, no incidents have been reported.”

In recognition of his dedication, Mạnh has received certificates from both provincial authorities and the Government. The self-governing team model has been acknowledged and promoted by the Government’s steering committee for crime prevention and control as a national example.

“I will continue this work for as long as my health allows,” Mạnh said. “In this 4.0 era, I plan to learn about technology and AI, with the aim of contributing even more to the community.” VNS