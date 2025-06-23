Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat
Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner
nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook
Op-Ed
In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper
Việt Nam News
Focus
National Reunification 50 years on
Viet Nam New Era
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Land Law Insights
Hanoi Tourism
Ho Chi Minh City in focus
UKVFTA
Home
Life & Style
Piêu scraft heritage
June 23, 2025 - 10:34
Your browser does not support the audio element.
The Piêu scarf is a cherished symbol of Thái ethnic culture in Sơn La Province. Beyond its beauty, it reflects tradition, identity and the spiritual values passed down through generations.
Tags
see also
Life & Style
Việt Nam becomes irresistible destination for global filmmakers
Life & Style
Vietnamese culture takes centre stage in South Korean city
Life & Style
HTV to launch new film programme to lure young viewers back to TV
Life & Style
Vietnamese music finds its voice on international stage
Life & Style
Phú Yên taps craft village tourism to revive Quảng Đức pottery
Life & Style
Artists perform operetta in full at VNAM
More on this story
Life & Style
Community-based tourism breathes new life to local culture
All the 240 households in Thiềng Liềng hamlet once knew only salt production and aquaculture, but now welcoming tourists has become a source of their joy and income.
Life & Style
Understanding ATFL injuries: the hidden threat to your active life in Hà Nội
Discover how ATFL injuries threaten an active lifestyle in Hà Nội. Learn symptoms, long‑term risks and the expert treatment options that restore ankle stability and confidence.
Life & Style
Festival to honour families’ cultural values
The festival aims to enhance awareness among various sectors and society about families’ role and position in the construction and protection of the nation.
Life & Style
Man with brittle bone disease helps the community
Life & Style
First large scale Việt Nam Dancesport Festival swings into HCM City
HCM City is selected to host the first ever Vietnam Dancesport Festival 2025 which gather three large competitions of the regional, continental and world championship in July.
Life & Style
Classical Don Quixote ballet premieres
The Việt Nam National Opera & Ballet is striving to advance Vietnamese ballet alongside the world.
Life & Style
Portugal, UK light up the skies over Đà Nẵng
The two teams completed the night with a perfect performance in the 11th edition of the largest fireworks festival in Việt Nam since 2008.
Life & Style
'Creative Journeys' art exhibition connects Việt Nam and Singapore
The international art event brings together about 80 works by artists and art educators from both nations in a creative dialogue with the meaning of 'connection'.
Life & Style
University project tells story of journalism history through rap video
A group of Journalism students from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities of Vietnam National University (USSH, VNU-HCM) is impressing social media with a rap music video that honours the great contributions of journalists to Việt Nam.
E-paper
E-paper
Subscribe
Print Advertisement
Online Advertisement
Latest
Most read
Hundreds of disadvantaged children given a new lease on life through free surgeries and treatment
1.
Việt Nam becomes irresistible destination for global filmmakers
2.
PM orders swift action on public resources amid administrative restructuring
3.
Tây Ninh to invest $27.9 million to upgrade street to Bà Đen Mountain Tourist Area
4.
Vietnamese culture takes centre stage in South Korean city
5.
KGI: 2025 Market Outlook
1.
Approval granted for Sun Group to invest in Phú Quốc International Airport expansion
2.
HKBU-led research develops novel drug delivery system for Gouteng compound for Alzheimer’s disease treatment
3.
University project tells story of journalism history through rap video
4.
Billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng to contribute nearly 88 million VIC shares to VinSpeed.
5.
Hanoi today
Foreign musings on a much-loved capital
Historian reflects on Capital Liberation Day and French influence
Bridges of Hà Nội: Connecting the past, present and future
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hà Nội drives circular and innovative growth for sustainable future
Cultivating local talent for new semiconductor market
Hà Nội must invest in HR for semiconductors
Hanoi Tourism
New routes help tourists discover Hà Nội's destinations
Ancient village preserves mother-of-pearl craft
Hoàn Kiếm pedestrian space in Hà Nội to open throughout New Year 2024 holiday
Brandinfo
Sun Phu Quoc Airways unveils official brand logo
FE CREDIT drives digital transformation for transparent, accessible consumer finance
Boehringer Ingelheim, FPT Long Châu launch free chronic kidney disease screening campaign
scoop
Journalists work to spread love for Trường Sa
Six streets in Hà Nội to be named after Trường Sa Archipelago’s islands
Việt Nam concerned about recent developments in East Sea: Diplomat
nomnom
Let's get spicey
Jelly mooncake
How virtual learning prepares students for the future that does not yet exist